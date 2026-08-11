MetLife 2025 Sustainability Report: Benefits and Well-Being

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / MetLife

MetLife offers extensive benefits and resources for our employees to prioritize their health, financial security and overall well-being-so they can thrive at work and beyond. MetLife tailors Company-paid and/or subsidized benefits, including healthcare, dental insurance, disability, life insurance and retirement benefits, to the needs of each market, and offers competitive paid time off in all markets.

Embedding Well-Being Every Day

Our global BeWell initiative demonstrates our commitment to everyday, holistic wellbeing by connecting employees to health and wellness resources, individual support and leader tools. We raise awareness of our benefits through storytelling, leader messages and awareness campaigns. MetLife's new Ask HR chatbot helps our U.S., Japan and Chile employees find information on benefits and other HR topics quickly and easily to better understand and utilize the services available to them.

Benefits available to eligible employees cover physical, financial and mental health, and may extend to family members, with offerings tailored to each market. MetLife's medical plan for U.S. employees provides access to free health improvement programs that address digestive health, cancer care, family building, menopause, back and joint pain, pelvic health, managing diabetes or high blood pressure and smoking cessation.

Mental health continues to be a focus at MetLife, especially for employees who handle emotionally heavy interactions, such as our customer care associates. Our Employee Assistance Program, available in several markets, offers free and confidential counseling and coaching, advice on emotional, mental and financial well-being, and more. We encourage employees globally to take micro-breaks throughout the day to support their mental and physical well-being, offering an app integrated into our everyday work experience that guides movement and breathing breaks.

U.S. employees can access ancillary benefits such as legal advice, caregiving support, back-up child and elder care, resources for individuals with disabilities, college advice, parenting support, grief resources, financial wellness benefits and work-life support. They also have access to the online child safety features available through our partnership with Aura.1

Find out more about MetLife's benefits in our U.S. Employee Programs & Benefits document, including information on parental leave.

1 Please visit metlife.com for a list of product disclaimers.

A participant enjoys some puppy therapy during the National Benefits Symposium.

Find more stories and multimedia from MetLife at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: MetLife

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/metlife-2025-sustainability-report-benefits-and-well-being-1206114