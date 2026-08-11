

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Latest reports claiming the U.S. and Iran were close to an arrangement to end the Middle East conflict failed to revive sentiment in cryptocurrency markets, early on Tuesday. The decline in crude oil prices or the easing in bond yields or the greenback's retreat did not suffice to lift cryptocurrencies into an overnight positive territory. Large outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETF products on Monday abetted the decline in cryptocurrency prices on Tuesday morning.



Overall crypto market capitalization has decreased more than half percent in the past 24 hours while Bitcoin has shed 0.7 percent during the same period. The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading near $64,165. Sentiment remains weak as markets digested the Bitcoin sales by Strategy Inc during the past week.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading in negative territory amidst the diplomatic push to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East. Brent Oil has shed 0.73 percent while WTI Crude Oil has lost 0.58 percent. Sovereign bond yields eased across regions as the dip in crude oil prices dimmed concerns about fuel-led inflation. The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently trading on a flat note. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 are trading in mildly positive territory while the Nasdaq Composite has edged up from the flatline.



Anxiety ahead of Wednesday's key inflation report also weakened crypto market sentiment. Headline annual inflation is seen rising to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent in June. The core component thereof is seen increasing to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent in the previous month. Headline inflation on a month-on-month basis is anticipated to decline 0.4 percent in July. The core component thereof is expected to reflect steady prices.



Liquidation of long positions has surpassed liquidation of short positions. The 24-hour liquidation statistics from Coinglass shows crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours at $194 million comprising long positions of $134 million and short positions of $59 million.



Amidst a cascade of long liquidations, overall crypto market capitalization has decreased 0.57 percent overnight to $2.19 trillion while market leader Bitcoin traded between $64,830 and $63,752 during the same period. The decrease in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by a 16-percent jump in trading volumes.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.73 percent lower at $64,165.21. The current price is around 49 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency's year-to-date losses stand at 26.7 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $145 million on Monday versus net inflows of $102 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net outflows of $54 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 13th ranked Tesla and 15th ranked Berkshire Hathaway.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 0.54 percent lower at $1,887.84. The leading alternate coin is trading 62 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,900.53 and $1,866.79. Ethereum's year-to-date losses have risen to 36.4 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $15 million on Monday versus net inflows of $50 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $24 million.



Ethereum has slipped four notches to the 92nd position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) rallied 1.7 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $610.35. BNB is trading 55 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency slipped 1.9 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.00, around 74 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 0.74 percent overnight to $75.93. SOL's current price is around 74 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products recorded inflows of close to $9 million on Monday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 1.5 percent higher at $0.3358. The trading price is 24 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) slipped 0.68 percent overnight, to trade at $54.31, around 29 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products recorded inflows of close to $3 million on Monday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall rallied 1.7 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0711. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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