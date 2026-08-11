Las Vegas Sands: Unique Attractions Bring Unparalleled Experiences to Sands' Resort Guests

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Las Vegas Sands

As major tourism generators in Singapore and Macao, Sands' integrated resorts deliver an array of amenities and attractions to attract global visitors. While known for its luxury hotels and world-class gaming, the company's resorts also are home to a number of other offerings that create reasons to visit - and revisit, all part of the company's mission to deliver unparalleled experiences that drive high-value tourism to its regions and ensure Sands' resorts remain on the leading edge of hospitality.

Delivering unique experiences at the intersection of arts, culture and sustainability is a core niche for Sands, and attractions in both Singapore and Macao have established the company's integrated resorts as places to be entertained and inspired - from unique immersive, digital experiences to exhibitions by world-renowned creators and up-and-coming regional artists.

ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands

Upon arrival at Marina Bay Sands, guests get a glimpse of one of the most distinct cultural landmarks in Singapore in the visage of the property's ArtScience Museum. Designed by renowned architect Moshe Safdie, the museum's exterior is inspired by the shape of a lotus in full bloom, with each frond containing a different gallery. The building is a key component of Marina Bay Sands' - and Singapore's - iconic architecture.

Since 2011, ArtScience Museum has curated a slate of exhibitions and programs, from science and future-focused technologies to design and pop culture - a body of work that blends all-time greats with contemporary visionaries.

The museum's permanent exhibition is teamLab Future World, which features immersive art installations and interactive projects from the international art collective formed in Japan in 2001. teamLab comprises an interdisciplinary group of artists, programmers, engineers and architects who create digital artworks based on borderless art that leverages technology to surround visitors in interactive worlds where they can explore nature and its creations.

The museum also curates original in-house exhibitions and spotlights local and regional talent across both its own productions and world-class exhibitions. It is home to a VR Gallery, ArtScience Cinema and ArtScience Laboratory, where visitors can delve into educational experiences that merge of art, science and technology.

ArtScience Museum's program in the first half of 2026 demonstrates the diversity and innovation that define its offerings. The year kicked off with "Insects: Microsculptures Magnified," a collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History featuring 37 striking, high-magnification portraits of insects from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History's collection.

Launching during Singapore Art Week in January, "NOX: Confessions of a Machine," marked the first solo show in Southeast Asia by 2024 Frieze London Artist Award recipient Lawrence Lek. This exhibition explored themes of artificial intelligence, automation and machine consciousness while prompting reflection on agency and coexistence beyond human-centric systems.

In March, the museum marked its 15th anniversary with "Flesh and Bones: The Art of Anatomy," developed in dialogue with the Getty Center in Los Angeles. Bringing together art, science and history, it offers a compelling cross-cultural examination of how the human body has been studied, represented and understood across centuries and cultures.

In early June, the museum premiered "Into the Ocean: Journey Beneath," a landmark collaboration with OceanX, one of the world's leading ocean exploration organizations. The multi-sensory exhibition blends art, science and cutting-edge technology to immerse visitors in the mysterious depths of the deep ocean.

Rounding out the first half of 2026, ArtScience Museum announced London-based visionary experiential artist collective Marshmallow Laser Feast as its 2026-2027 ArtScientist-in-Residence. The collective will present a trilogy of works across the museum's 2026 and early-2027 exhibition program, marking its most extensive engagement in Asia to date.

"ArtScience Museum has long been a space for curiosity, dialogue and discovery, bringing together art, science, technology and culture to explore the questions that define our time," Angelita Teo, newly appointed vice president of attractions at Marina Bay Sands, said. "By connecting visionary artists, pioneering institutions and new ways of thinking, it has created a distinctive platform for ideas to be experienced, challenged and shared.

"I am honored to steward the museum's next chapter and look forward to strengthening our collaborations as we continue to develop a program that not only inspires new ways of seeing the world, but also celebrates the curiosity, creativity and craftsmanship that define human excellence. At a time when technology is transforming how we live and work, museums have an increasingly important role in reminding us of what it means to be human and in inspiring us to imagine what we can achieve together."

teamLab SuperNature Macao at The Venetian Macao

After years of success in Singapore, Sands extended its relationship with teamLab to The Venetian Macao, where teamLab SuperNature Macao opened in 2020. This captivating attraction blurs the boundaries between the human body and art in an interactive space spanning 5,000 square meters and works that soar to eight meters in height. A highlight is the "Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One," in which more than 8,000 living orchids suspend from the ceiling and move as visitors navigate the space.

Another artwork is "Valley of Flowers and People: Lost, Immersed and Reborn," which captures nature's changes by tracking the life cycle of flowers. The flowers react to visitor movements and interact with them, creating a continuously changing installation so that each visit is a singular experience. In "The Infinite Crystal Universe," light points are used to create three-dimensional objects, and visitors can use their smartphones to select elements that make up the universe by dragging them and releasing them into the artwork, which is forever changing and evolving in relation to people in the space.

Sands Gallery at The Grand Suites at Four Seasons

Because promoting arts and culture is important to the Macao community and tourism landscape, Sands China expanded its arts offerings in 2022 with the opening of Sands Gallery at The Grand Suites at Four Seasons.

The permanent art space enables guests to explore diverse and ever-changing art exhibitions such as last year's "Echoes of a Golden Age: Macro Events through the Micro Visions of Macao's Legendary Contemporary Artists," which featured 120 visual art works from nine Macao artists, and "Beyond the Frame: International Contemporary Masterpieces," in which artists employed diverse mediums to break conventional frameworks through distinctive visual languages. Since opening, Sands Gallery has curated 12 diverse exhibitions from more than 60 esteemed Chinese and international artists.

Currently, the gallery is showcasing a tribute to the centenary of the founding of Iec Long Firecracker Factory, which Sands China has helped revitalize since 2023. The factory represents an important era in Macao's industrial history and has been reimagined as a cultural symbol in which heritage is renewed through innovation.

"A Century of Iec Long Firecracker Factory in Radiance" runs through August and pays tribute to the history of the firecracker industry in Macao. The exhibition is a collaboration with the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), the Macao Museum and the Archives of Macao. Professor Ung Vai Meng at MUST curated the historical exhibits to present Macao's firecracker history in its fullest and most authentic form.

In rejuvenating this integral chapter of Macao's past at Sands Gallery, the public has free access to discover the brilliance, creativity and craftsmanship that underpinned Macao's firecracker industry as inspiration for younger generations and visitors to appreciate Macao's cultural heritage.

"We have always been committed to fostering the development of Macao's diverse arts and culture," Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China, said at the exhibition's opening. "Since taking on the revitalization of the Iec Long Firecracker Factory in 2023, we have actively invested resources to breathe new life into this important era of Macao's industrial history, reimagining it as a cultural symbol where heritage is renewed through innovation."

For an overview of Sands' portfolio of properties visit: https://www.sands.com/properties/

To learn more about these unique attractions, visit:

ArtScience Museum

teamLab Supernature Macao

Sands Gallery

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SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/unique-attractions-bring-unparalleled-experiences-to-sands-resort-guests-1206142