Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Expands Investor Focus on Sierra Leone Lithium, Critical Minerals and Advanced EV Charging Technology

Sierra Leone Hard-Rock Lithium, Critical Minerals and Advanced EV Charging Patent

Remain Central to Company's Long-Term Vision

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)



WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / With Wall Street trading near historic highs, the market continues to show the optimism and energy often associated with the dot-com era. Strong valuations and expanding demand for battery materials are placing increased attention on businesses participating in the electrification economy. ELEKTROS Inc. reaffirmed its commitment to advancing its hard-rock lithium initiatives, protecting its patented EV charging technology and evaluating strategic opportunities that may support its long-term business plans and shareholder objectives.

Across the U.S. equity markets, trading levels remain historically strong, with interest extending across electrification, critical minerals, advanced energy technologies and emerging growth companies. ELEKTROS Inc. (Ticker:ELEK) reiterated that its priorities remain the advancement of its hard-rock lithium mining initiatives, development of its electric-vehicle charging patent strategy and pursuit of broader long-term strategic growth objectives.

In ELEKTROS' view, the strength of the summer market has helped renew attention across public markets, including among investors focused on microcap and penny-stock companies operating in emerging and next-generation industries. The Company believes awareness of its rare-earth and critical-minerals vision, Sierra Leone hard-rock lithium initiatives and advanced EV charging intellectual property is reaching an expanding worldwide audience of retail, microcap and institutional investors.

The Economist Impact has emphasized the importance and constrained supply of minerals used in EV batteries, stating: "The lithium, cobalt and nickel fuelling EV batteries are produced in a handful of countries and in insufficient quantities to meet current demand." - The Economist Impact, Trade in Transition 2025: Industrial (automotive) sector profile. The Company believes this reinforces the strategic importance of reliable battery-material supply chains as electric mobility expands.

Management remains highly encouraged by the worldwide movement toward electric mobility, battery storage and next-generation charging infrastructure. In the Company's view, these trends continue to create meaningful long-term opportunities across the lithium and EV ecosystem. ELEKTROS further believes attractive market entry points may encourage investors to examine earlier-stage companies, while emphasizing that investment decisions should follow careful, independent due diligence and consider each investor's financial circumstances and risk tolerance.

Recent reporting by the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and China Daily has highlighted the growing importance of lithium supply chains, battery materials, refining capacity and EV infrastructure as global demand rises.

ELEKTROS remains engaged in pursuing hard-rock lithium opportunities in Sierra Leone and continues advancing United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, relating to advanced electric vehicle charging technology designed to improve charging efficiency and reduce charging times.

Elon Musk has previously stated: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology. In the absence of that, I don't think it's possible to make an electric car that is competitive with a gasoline car."

The Company is also reviewing strategic possibilities involving its patent portfolio, including potential licensing discussions and other strategic alternatives, while continuing to prioritize protection of its intellectual property.

ELEKTROS also noted substantial trading activity recorded in its common equity on Friday. Management stated that the session saw volume just shy of five million shares, which the Company regards as an encouraging indication of increased market visibility. Management believes this activity demonstrates growing interest from individual investors, microcap and penny-stock participants and institutional investors learning more about ELEKTROS' long-range vision, including its hard-rock lithium and rare-earth minerals work in Sierra Leone and proprietary EV charging patent technology.

"We believe ELEKTROS and its shareholders are experiencing a particularly important and exciting moment. We believe Friday's activity reflects a growing audience discovering ELEKTROS, evaluating our vision and taking notice of the business we are committed to building. That is one of the fundamental reasons we are a public company: to provide both individual and institutional investors with the opportunity, if they choose after conducting their own due diligence, to participate through ownership of ELEKTROS equity." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

"We are working tirelessly and deliberately, one step at a time, to establish ELEKTROS on a durable and solid foundation. We intend to give this Company our full effort and do everything within our power to pursue long-term success for ELEKTROS and for every shareholder who has chosen to join us on this journey. The expanding awareness surrounding ELEKTROS is tremendously exciting to us - the story is reaching more people, and more investors are discovering our hard-rock lithium and rare-earth minerals strategy and EV charging technology. We welcome our shareholders to the ELEKTROS family and sincerely appreciate their interest and support." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

"We believe today's valuation offers investors an opportunity worth careful consideration. In our opinion, purchasing shares at a bottom-basement discount can resemble owning options that never expire, allowing shareholders to participate in our future vision for as long as they choose to remain invested. That is our belief-not a guarantee-and we invite penny-stock enthusiasts, microcap investors and institutions alike to evaluate ELEKTROS independently." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-expands-investor-focus-on-sierra-leone-lithium-critical-minerals-and-advanced-e-1206140