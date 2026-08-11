Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSX: ESP) (TSX: ESP.PR.A) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Fund has approved an extension of the maturity date of the class A shares (the "Class A Shares") and preferred shares (the "Preferred Shares") of the Fund. The current maturity date of March 30, 2027 will be extended for an additional period of 5 years to March 30, 2032. The Preferred Share dividend rate for the extended term will be announced at least 60 days prior to the current March 30, 2027 maturity date and will be based on market yields for preferred shares with similar terms at that time. The term extension allows Class A shareholders to continue their investment with an attractive distribution rate of 15.7% based on the August 10, 2026 closing price, and the opportunity for capital appreciation.(1) The extension of the term of the Fund is not a taxable event and enables shareholders to defer potential capital gains tax liability that would have otherwise been realized on the redemption of Class A Shares or Preferred Shares at the end of the term, until such time that shares are disposed of by shareholders.

Over the past three years to July 31, 2026, the Class A share has delivered a 29.1% per annum return, outperforming the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Total Return Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index by 3.3% per annum and 6.2% per annum, respectively.(2)Class A shareholders also have the option to reinvest their cash distributions in a dividend reinvestment plan which is commission free to participants.

The term extension offers Preferred shareholders the opportunity to enjoy preferential cash distributions until March 30, 2032. The Preferred share has delivered an 8.0% per annum return over the past three years to July 31, 2026 and has a high level of downside protection with 40% asset coverage as of July 31, 2026.

The Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of dividend-paying (at the time of investment) global energy issuers with a market capitalization of at least $2 billion (at the time of investment) which may include companies operating in energy subsectors and related industries such as oil and gas exploration and production, equipment, services, pipelines, transportation, infrastructure, utilities, among others. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of the value of the portfolio (as measured at the time of investment) in equity securities of other global natural resource issuers which include companies that own, explore, mine, process or develop natural resource commodities or supply goods and services to those companies, including directly or indirectly through exchange-traded funds, including exchange-traded funds managed by Brompton Funds Limited ("Brompton"), the manager of the Fund.

About Brompton Funds

For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

(1) No distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares if (i) the distributions payable on the Preferred Shares are in arrears, or (ii) in respect of cash distributions, after the payment of cash distributions by the Fund the net asset value ("NAV") per Unit would be less than $15.00.

(2)Annual Compound Returns YTD 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year Class A Shares (TSX: ESP) 50.1% 63.7% 29.1% * 1.0% S&P/TSX Capped Energy Total Return Index 46.8% 63.8% 25.8% 34.0% 12.8% S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index 12.6% 32.3% 22.9% 15.0% 12.5% Preferred Shares (TSX: ESP.PR.A) 4.3% 7.4% 8.0% 12.7% 7.1%

*The 5-year return for the Class A Share is not determinable, as the net asset value ("NAV") per Class A Share on July 31, 2026 was $6.63 and the comparative NAV per Class A Share was zero.

Returns are for the periods ended July 31, 2026 and are unaudited. The table shows the Fund's compound return on a Class A share and Preferred share for each period indicated compared with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Total Return Index ("Energy Index") and the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index (together the "Indices"). The Energy Index is derived from the Composite Index and tracks the performance of equity securities that are in the energy sector of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Composite Index tracks the performance, on a market-weight basis and a total return basis, of a broad index of large-capitalization issuers listed on the TSX. The Fund is actively managed; therefore, its performance is not expected to mirror that of the Indices, which have more diversified portfolios and include a substantially larger number of companies. Furthermore, the Indices' performance is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions, whereas the performance of the Fund is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Fund's Class A shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Fund's Preferred shares. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per Class A share or the redemption price per Preferred share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per Class A share or the redemption price per Preferred share in additional Class A shares and Preferred shares of the Fund. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

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Source: Brompton Funds Limited