Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting ("AGM") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on August 11, 2026.

Annual General Meeting Results

A total of 110,143,141 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 39.008% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular (the "Circular") dated June 29, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Item 1. Election of Directors

At the Meeting all director nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company.

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Daniel MacInnis For

Withheld 90,981,469

3,700 99.996%

0.004% Barry O'Shea For

Withheld 90,980,969

4,200 99.995%

0.005% Brendan Cahill For

Withheld 90,963,959

21,210 99.977%

0.023% Bart Jaworski For

Withheld 90,271,529

713,640 99.216%

0.784% Franz Bollmann For

Withheld 90,977,969

7,200 99.992%

0.008% Michael Gentile For

Withheld 86,140,734

4,844,435 94.676%

5.324%

Item 2. Appointment of Auditor

Davidson & Company, Chartered Public Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

Votes For % of Votes Votes Withheld % of Votes 109,856,469 99.740% 286,672 0.260%

Item 3. Approval of Stock Option Plan

Equity Plan Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Stock Option Plan For

Against 90,571,093

414,076 99.545%

0.455%

Following the AGM, the board of directors re-appointed Bart Jaworski as CEO, Jasmine Lau as CFO, David Furlong as COO, Daniel MacInnis as Chairman (independent) and Sheryl Dhillon as Corporate Secretary. Alessandro Bitelli did not stand for re-election at the AGM. Group Eleven would like to sincerely thank the Company's shareholders for their continued strong support.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Barry O'Shea, a new director of the Company elected at the AGM (see news release dated June 25, 2026, for further information), to purchase up to 150,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. These options vest over a period of two years from the date of grant, at an exercise price of $0.84 per share. All options granted are subject to regulatory approval.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc-silver-copper-germanium exploration in Ireland. Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309263

Source: Group Eleven Resources Corp.