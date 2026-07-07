Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from four new holes at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Ireland.

Highlights:

26-3552-60 - Drilled 50m downdip of 26-3552-57 (which intersected 11.8m of 13.4% Zn+Pb and 45 g/t Ag; announced 28-May-2026), intersected: 45.0m of 6.0% Zn+Pb (3.7% Zn and 2.3% Pb) and 28 g/t Ag (from 346m downhole), incl. 1.9m of 11.5% Zn+Pb (3.4% Zn and 8.1% Pb) and 43 g/t Ag , and 3.8m of 9.5% Zn+Pb (1.7% Zn and 7.9% Pb) and 34 g/t Ag , and 3.1m of 7.6% Zn+Pb (4.8% Zn and 2.8% Pb) and 41 g/t Ag and 6.9m of 18.3% Zn+Pb (13.9% Zn and 4.4% Pb) and 86 g/t Ag , incl. 2.4m of 40.9% Zn+Pb (30.0% Zn and 10.9% Pb) and 185 g/t Ag Assays from the Deeper Cu-Ag target are pending

- Drilled 50m downdip of 26-3552-57 (which intersected 11.8m of 13.4% Zn+Pb and 45 g/t Ag; announced 28-May-2026), intersected: 26-3552-54 - Testing Deeper Cu-Ag target at NE extension of the Ballywire discovery, representing a 275m step-out from nearest such test, intersected several Cu-Ag zones, including: 4.7m of 67 g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu and 0.10% Sb, incl. 2.6m of 95 g/t Ag , 1.35% Cu and 0.16% Sb , incl. 0.8m (76cm) of 254 g/t Ag , 3.41% Cu and 0.46% Sb

- Testing Deeper Cu-Ag target at NE extension of the Ballywire discovery, representing a 275m step-out from nearest such test, intersected several Cu-Ag zones, including: 26-468-23 - Drilled at SW extension of discovery, 375m away from nearest drill fence: 21.2m of 6.4% Zn+Pb (2.7% Zn and 3.7% Pb), 50 g/t Ag , incl. 2.8m of 7.7% Zn+Pb (6.2% Zn and 1.5% Pb), 34 g/t Ag and 6.3m of 10.9% Zn+Pb (2.9% Zn and 8.1% Pb), 122 g/t Ag , 0.12% Cu, incl. 2.6m of 14.2% Zn+Pb (1.9% Zn and 12.3% Pb), 195 g/t Ag , 0.22% Cu

- Drilled at SW extension of discovery, 375m away from nearest drill fence: 26-3552-55 - Representing first hole drilled at gravity-high anomaly 'D' , and implying a step-out distance of 265m from nearest drilling, returned numerous zones of weaker mineralization prospective for nearby massive sulphide mineralization; follow up drilling expected shortly

- Representing , and implying a step-out distance of 265m from nearest drilling, returned numerous zones of weaker mineralization prospective for nearby massive sulphide mineralization; follow up drilling expected shortly Four rigs continue to be active at Ballywire with an additional rig active at the adjacent 77.64%-interest Stonepark Project

"Today's results represent (a) further confirmation of Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization along a new, 275m step-out drill fence at Ballywire, (b) our most significant Zn-Pb-Ag intercept by far along the south-westerly extension of the discovery, and (c) additional impressive Zn-Pb-Ag massive sulphide hosted mineralization on a 50m step-out increasingly showing potential for a parallel trend," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "The strike length of pierced Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization increases today from 430m to approx. 700m, growing our conviction that Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization may extend across the entire Ballywire Zn-Pb-Ag discovery, currently known to span 3.2km along a prospective trend of 6km. With a robust treasury and our most ambitious drill campaign to date - bolstered by our $12m financing in March, allowing go-forward funded drilling to increase from 20,000m to approx. 67,000-75,000m - we are poised to continue unlocking this discovery's full potential."

Exhibit 1. Cross-Section A-A' Showing Today's Results from 26-3552-60 at Ballywire





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Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100% for today's results from 26-3552-60

Exhibit 2. Plan Map of Main Ballywire Discovery Corridor, Showing New Assays





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Note: Red question marks illustrate potential for a SW-trending parallel zone of mineralization

Exhibit 3. Cross-Section B-B' Showing Today's Results from 26-3552-54 at Ballywire





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Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100% and 60-80% for Waulsortian-hosted and Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization, respectively, from today's results from 26-3552-54

Exhibit 4. Cross-Section C-C' Showing Today's Results from 26-468-23 at Ballywire





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Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100% for today's results from 26-468-23

Exhibit 5. Summary of Today's New Assays from 26-3552-60 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) 26-3552-60 346.29 391.30 45.01 3.70 2.34 6.04 28.0 Incl. 354.59 390.00 35.41 4.42 2.93 7.34 33.9 Incl. 354.59 375.74 21.15 2.84 3.20 6.04 25.9 Incl. 360.04 372.50 12.46 2.64 4.62 7.27 30.6 Incl. 360.04 361.97 1.93 3.36 8.10 11.46 42.5 And 364.74 368.50 3.76 1.67 7.85 9.52 34.1 And 369.42 372.50 3.08 4.81 2.81 7.62 41.2 And 383.15 390.00 6.85 13.88 4.40 18.28 85.9 Incl. 387.57 390.00 2.43 30.01 10.87 40.88 185.3 And 392.27 394.15 1.88 0.02 2.10 2.12 22.2

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100%

Exhibit 6. Summary of Today's New Assays from 26-3552-54 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sb

(%) 26-3552-54 308.41 324.68 16.27 0.45 0.26 0.71 3.7 0.01 - Incl. 308.41 315.10 6.69 0.96 0.35 1.31 3.4 0.01 - And 463.76 474.03 10.27 0.01 0.01 0.02 9.5 0.17 0.01 Incl. 463.76 466.51 2.75 0.01 0.01 0.02 10.6 0.24 0.01 Incl. 464.71 465.61 0.90 0.02 - 0.02 18.0 0.51 0.02 And 496.25 502.86 6.61 0.04 0.01 0.05 48.9 0.65 0.07 Incl. 497.15 501.80 4.65 0.06 0.01 0.06 66.9 0.88 0.10 Incl. 497.15 499.70 2.55 0.09 0.01 0.10 95.4 1.35 0.16 Incl. 498.94 499.70 0.76 0.25 0.01 0.26 254.0 3.41 0.46 And 504.72 508.02 3.30 0.01 0.01 0.02 11.1 0.12 0.01 And 525.53 527.43 1.90 0.02 - 0.02 15.4 0.24 0.05 And 542.36 566.64 24.28 0.01 - 0.01 5.0 0.16 0.02 Incl. 542.36 545.55 3.19 0.03 - 0.03 8.6 0.31 0.06 And 548.01 550.84 2.83 0.03 - 0.03 8.7 0.29 0.04 And 552.73 555.42 2.69 0.01 - 0.01 10.7 0.17 0.03 And 557.24 559.27 2.03 0.03 0.01 0.04 10.9 0.34 0.06

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100% and 60-80% for Waulsortian-hosted and Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization, respectively, from today's results from 26-3552-54; '-' means less than 0.01%; 4.65m interval above includes 90cm cavity (starting at 499.70m) assumed at nil grade

Exhibit 7. Summary of Today's New Assays from 26-468-23 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) 26-468-23 64.59 65.21 0.62 0.53 6.93 7.46 78.2 - And 349.02 370.26 21.24 2.72 3.69 6.42 49.7 0.04 Incl. 349.02 351.78 2.76 6.22 1.52 7.75 34.3 0.01 Incl. 349.66 350.36 0.70 14.65 2.11 16.76 83.5 0.02 And 357.26 359.96 2.70 3.90 3.62 7.52 28.5 0.02 And 361.53 367.83 6.30 2.86 8.07 10.93 121.7 0.12 Incl. 365.25 367.83 2.58 1.92 12.28 14.20 195.3 0.22 Incl. 365.25 366.13 0.88 2.99 15.45 18.44 389.0 0.53

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100%; '-' means less than 0.01%

Ballywire Drill Update

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 83 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including today's results from four new holes (26-468-23 and 26-3552-54, -55- and -60). All of today's results are summarized above and below (see Exhibits 1 to 8).

In addition to the summary above, mineralization intersected by 26-3552-55 included a narrow (25cm) carbonate-barite vein with moderate sphalerite (grading 1.8% Zn) and a narrow (62cm) altered pyritic dyke grading 23 g/t Ag.

Exhibit 8. Regional Gravity Map Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend at Ballywire





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Note: Of the four gravity-high anomalies above, only the 'C' anomaly has been systematically drilled to date

Mineralization reported today consists predominantly of sphalerite, galena and pyrite, with Cu-Ag bearing zones containing chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite. Four rigs continue to be actively drilling at Ballywire. Currently, thirteen (13) new holes are completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed) or in the process of being drilled. These are shown in Exhibits 1 to 4.

Potential for a parallel trend (as illustrated by red question marks in Exhibit 2), began to emerge earlier this year with several recently announced holes, as further exemplified by today's results from 26-3552-60.

Exhibit 9. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Prospects





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Notes to Exhibit 9: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2025); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR+; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.08m (talc sample) to 3.51m with an average (over 511 samples) of 1.07m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 34 element four acid ICP-AES (codes ME-ICP61 and ME-OG62). Other than paying for a professional analytical service, Group Eleven has no relationship with ALS.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven. Drill data (dip, azimuth and depth) for today's release will be posted on Group Eleven's website in due course.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) and (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)

10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)

29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and

11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)

15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)

12.0m of 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including

6.4m of 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)

39.7m of 9.5% Zn+Pb, 131 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu (25-3552-35)

25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb, 28 g/t Ag (25-3552-39)

52.3m of 10.3% Zn+Pb, 330 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu (25-3552-51), including

8.4m of 18.2% Zn+Pb, 1776 g/t Ag, 2.21% Cu and 0.18% Sb (25-3552-51)

23.5m of 12.3% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (25-3552-53)

2.8m of 110 g/t Ag, 5.09% Cu, 0.44% Sb (26-3552-57)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.7% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (12.9%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighbouring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

1 Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (Apr-17-2018)

2 Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, Dec-31-2025)

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Source: Group Eleven Resources Corp.