Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new and robust zone of mineralization has been discovered at its 78.62%-interest Stonepark Project in Ireland, adjacent to its 100%-interest PG West Project ("PG West"), hosting the Ballywire discovery.

Highlights:

26-2638-07 - Drilled 550m from the closest edge of the Stonepark Mineral Resource Estimate 1 (" MRE "), intersected: 14.7m of 2.0% Zn+Pb (1.4% Zn and 0.6% Pb) (from 461m downhole), incl. 6.3m of 4.1% Zn+Pb (2.7% Zn and 1.3% Pb), incl. 2.8m of 8.3% Zn+Pb (5.5% Zn and 2.9% Pb), incl. 1.0m of 21.7% Zn+Pb (13.8% Zn and 7.9% Pb), 4 g/t Ag and 16.1m of 0.4% Zn (from 507m downhole), incl. 7.6m of 0.6% Zn, incl. 1.0m of 2.5% Zn+Pb (2.1% Zn and 0.4% Pb) Both zones are located within the lowest 65m of the Waulsortian Limestone and comprise of sphalerite, galena and pyrite Hole was drilled to 894m, testing for deeper Cu-Ag mineralization below the Waulsortian Limestone (assays pending)

- Drilled 550m from the closest edge of the Stonepark Mineral Resource Estimate (" "), intersected: Intercept above is located 150m NW from the nearest historic hole (TC-2638-030; also outside of MRE), which intersected 3.2m of 4.4% Zn+Pb

from the nearest historic hole (TC-2638-030; also outside of MRE), which intersected Two additional holes are planned as part of the remainder of current Stonepark drill campaign, totalling 2,700m

At Ballywire, four rigs continue to be active, concentrated on the emerging SW extension of the discovery

"Today's results represent the most significant progress at the Stonepark Project since we acquired the license block in 2017," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "Out of the seven step-out holes within the vicinity of the Stonepark MRE drilled by Group Eleven since acquisition, this is by far the most mineralized. Specifically, to find massive to semi-massive sulphide in a previously untested area this far away from the MRE, is quite important, especially based on our experience at Ballywire. Together with the next closest hole, 150m away and also mineralized, potential for resource growth in this immediate locality has drastically improved. Subject to board approval, follow up drilling is likely to be conducted here as part of the larger (12,800m) drill campaign, expected to start in late 2026 or early 2027, while still primarily targeting the 'mirror-image' of Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2 on the south side of the Limerick Volcanic Complex. In the interim, we look forward to completing the current 2,700m drill campaign at Stonepark over the coming months."

Exhibit 1. Plan Map of Stonepark MRE Area, Showing New Assays (26-2638-07)





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Note: * Wireframes as per the Stonepark NI43-101 Technical Report dated 26-Apr-2018

Exhibit 2. Inset Map of Southern Stonepark MRE Area, Showing New Assays (26-2638-07)





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Note: *Wireframes as per Stonepark NI43-101 Report (26-Apr-2018); detailed geology above updated for collar lithology

Exhibit 3. Long Section A-A' Showing Today's Results from Step-Out Hole (26-2638-07)





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Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100% for today's results from 26-2638-07

Exhibit 4. Summary of Today's New Assays from 26-2638-07 at Stonepark

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) 26-2638-07 460.92 475.61 14.69 1.39 0.59 1.99 0.6 Incl. 460.92 474.17 13.25 1.53 0.65 2.18 0.6 Incl. 460.92 467.25 6.33 2.75 1.35 4.09 1.1 Incl. 461.80 465.81 4.01 4.07 2.10 6.17 1.4 Incl. 461.80 464.59 2.79 5.48 2.87 8.34 1.8 Incl. 462.75 464.59 1.84 7.86 4.25 12.11 2.4 Incl. 462.75 463.70 0.95 13.75 7.92 21.67 4.4 And 507.48 523.54 16.06 0.35 0.04 0.39 0.3 Incl. 515.99 523.54 7.55 0.56 0.08 0.64 0.3 Incl. 516.93 517.89 0.96 2.14 0.38 2.52 0.3

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100%

Exhibit 5. Summary of Historic Hole (TC-2638-030)

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) TC-2638-030 516.50 527.10 10.60 0.90 0.80 1.70 2.3 Incl. 516.80 525.40 8.60 0.97 0.98 1.95 2.3 Incl. 516.80 520.00 3.20 1.84 2.56 4.40 2.1 Incl. 516.80 518.50 1.70 3.00 4.78 7.78 1.8 Incl. 516.80 517.00 0.20 13.48 33.78 47.26 2.5

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 80-90%

Stonepark Drill Update

Mineralization from today's intercept (starting at 461m) consists of partial replacement of the Waulsortian Limestone in a dissolution breccia (over 14.7m) with local massive to semi-massive pyrite, sphalerite and lesser galena zones, in aggregate totalling approx. 0.90m over an interval of 3.06m (from 462.75m to 465.81m). The lower zone of mineralization (starting at 507m) consists of minor partial replacement associated with calcite veins and minor pyrite, sphalerite and galena (over approx. 16m).

In addition to the above, a second hole (26-2531-03; located near the southern portion of the Stonepark Project) was drilled down to 245m, however, encountered bad ground and was terminated prior to reaching its 600m target depth. Two more holes are scheduled to be completed over the next several months.

Exhibit 6. Regional Map of Stonepark Project, Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Prospects





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Notes to Exhibit 6: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2025); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR+; Group Eleven's ownership interest in Stonepark totals 76.56% but is expected to equal 78.62% upon completion of current fieldwork; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines. The information disclosed in this news release from nearby properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of today's disclosure.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Stonepark is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.84m to 1.92m with an average (over 71 samples) of 1.11m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 34 element four acid ICP-AES (codes ME-ICP61 and ME-OG62). Other than paying for a professional analytical service, Group Eleven has no relationship with ALS.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) and (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)

10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)

29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and

11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)

15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)

12.0m of 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including

6.4m of 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)

39.7m of 9.5% Zn+Pb, 131 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu (25-3552-35)

25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb, 28 g/t Ag (25-3552-39)

52.3m of 10.3% Zn+Pb, 330 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu (25-3552-51), including

8.4m of 18.2% Zn+Pb, 1776 g/t Ag, 2.21% Cu and 0.18% Sb (25-3552-51)

23.5m of 12.3% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (25-3552-53)

2.8m of 110 g/t Ag, 5.09% Cu, 0.44% Sb (26-3552-57)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 78.62%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.7% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (12.9%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighbouring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

1 Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (26-Apr-2018)

2 Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, 31-Dec-2025)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306195

Source: Group Eleven Resources Corp.