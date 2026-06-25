Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Barry O'Shea will stand for election to the Board of Directors at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on August 11, 2026. Mr. O'Shea will replace Alessandro Bitelli, who will be retiring from the Board and not stand for re-election at the AGM.

Bart Jaworski, CEO of Group Eleven, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Barry to the team and look forward to working with him to further grow shareholder value. On behalf of the Company, I would also like to thank Alessandro for his valuable insights and guidance during his eight-and-a-half-year tenure as director and wish him the very best."

Born in Limerick, Ireland, Mr. O'Shea is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) who has worked in the Canadian mining industry for most of his career. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI) and former Chief Financial Officer of Fiore Gold Ltd. from 2018 to 2021 (sold to Calibre Mining Corp. in January 2022). Mr. O'Shea was also Vice President Finance and Vice President Business Development at New Gold Inc. from 2010 to 2017.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.7% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (12.9%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

1 Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (Apr-17-2018)

2 Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, Dec-31-2025)

The mineralization, exploration results, resources or other technical information reported on adjacent or regional properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Readers should not infer that the Company will obtain similar results from exploration or development of its own properties.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302803

Source: Group Eleven Resources Corp.