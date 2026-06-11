Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new assay results from drill hole 26-3552-57 at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

26-3552-57 - Drilled 80m SW of 25-3552-51 (which intersected 52.3m of 10.3% Zn+Pb, 330 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu; announced 25-Feb-2026): 62.5m of 5.6% Zn+Pb and 25 g/t Ag (at the base of the Waulsortian Limestone; starting from 329m downhole; announced 28-May-2026), including 11.8m of 13.4% Zn+Pb and 45 g/t Ag Today announced new assays showing nine (9) zones of mineralization from the Deeper Cu-Ag target (starting from 400m downhole), with highlights as follows: 14.9m of 53 g/t Ag and 0.08% Cu, incl. 2.8m of 143 g/t Ag , 0.31% Cu , incl. 0.9m of 371 g/t Ag , 0.82% Cu and 0.10% Sb ; and 6.6m of 83 g/t Ag, 1.60% Cu and 0.19% Sb , incl. 1.0m of 279 g/t Ag, 5.62% Cu and 0.78% Sb and 2.8m of 110 g/t Ag, 5.09% Cu and 0.44% Sb , incl. 0.6m of 506 g/t Ag, 23.60% Cu and 2.04% Sb

Four rigs continue to be active at Ballywire with an additional rig active at the adjacent 77.64%-interest Stonepark Project

"Today's 23.60% Cu result represents some of the highest copper grades attained by any operator over the last 60 years of modern mineral exploration history in Ireland," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "This high-grade intercept, accompanied by 506 g/t Ag and 2.04% Sb, is one of nine zones of mineralization, some of which also attained grades of up to 5.62% Cu, 371 g/t Ag and 0.78% Sb."

"Today's results also represent the seventh drill hole and the fourth drill fence at Ballywire to intersect Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization thus far. Not including the 720m step-out announced in our last news release (28-May-2026) showing what appears to be the beginning of new zone of Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization, the three highest grading Cu-Ag drill fences drilled thus far now represent an impressive strike-length of 430m. This new evidence provides us with growing conviction that Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization may extend across the entire Ballywire Zn-Pb-Ag discovery, which is currently known to span approx. 3.2km along prospective trend of 6km. With a robust treasury and our most ambitious drill campaign to date - bolstered by our $12m financing in March, allowing go-forward funded drilling to increase from 20,000m to approx. 67,000-75,000m - we are poised to continue unlocking this discovery's full potential."

Exhibit 1. Cross-Section A-A' Showing Today's Results from 26-3552-57 at Ballywire

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 70-90% for today's results from 26-3552-57

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Exhibit 2. Plan Map of Main Ballywire Discovery Corridor, Showing New Assays

Note: Bright green label showing 430m distance denotes strike extent of drill testing for Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Exhibit 3. Summary of Today's New Assays from 26-3552-57 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sb

(%) 26-3552-57 400.05 414.90 14.85 0.22 1.46 1.67 53.0 0.08 0.01 Incl. 401.95 409.31 7.36 0.24 2.46 2.69 45.0 0.04 0.01 And 412.08 414.90 2.82 0.29 0.50 0.79 143.3 0.31 0.04 Incl. 412.08 413.01 0.93 0.41 0.78 1.19 371.0 0.82 0.10 And 420.48 424.19 3.71 0.07 0.45 0.52 36.6 0.09 0.01 And 461.49 468.05 6.56 0.13 0.01 0.14 82.6 1.60 0.19 Incl. 461.83 465.21 3.38 0.23 - 0.24 140.4 2.90 0.34 Incl. 461.83 462.79 0.96 0.45 0.01 0.45 279.0 5.62 0.78 And 476.52 480.21 3.69 0.01 0.02 0.03 14.7 0.16 0.04 And 484.02 488.76 4.74 0.01 0.02 0.03 14.3 0.12 0.02 And 492.58 495.42 2.84 0.33 0.01 0.34 110.4 5.09 0.44 Incl. 493.97 494.57 0.60 1.54 0.01 1.54 506.0 23.60 2.04 And 555.81 557.67 1.86 0.01 0.01 0.02 19.8 0.17 0.03 And 628.40 635.88 7.48 - 0.01 0.01 11.0 0.35 - Incl. 628.40 630.26 1.86 0.01 0.01 0.01 19.0 0.60 0.01 And 638.72 641.41 2.69 0.01 - 0.01 10.5 0.30 0.02 Incl. 639.66 640.55 0.89 0.02 - 0.02 20.3 0.55 0.02 Note: True thickness of Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 70-90%; "-" means less than 0.01%

Exhibit 4. Summary of Previously Announced Assays from 26-3552-57 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) 26-3552-57 329.20 391.71 62.51 2.85 2.71 5.56 24.8 Incl. 344.12 391.71 47.59 3.63 3.52 7.15 31.7 Incl. 355.30 367.09 11.79 3.28 10.09 13.37 45.0 Incl. 355.30 359.01 3.71 8.85 3.79 12.64 43.3 And 362.45 368.93 6.48 1.17 16.43 17.60 64.8 Incl. 362.45 367.09 4.64 1.01 21.34 22.35 73.6 Incl. 362.45 365.20 2.75 0.84 30.53 31.37 81.3 Incl. 363.34 364.30 0.96 0.91 43.90 44.81 100.0 And 375.20 391.71 16.51 5.98 1.91 7.89 40.3 Incl. 377.08 391.71 14.63 6.52 1.86 8.38 44.1 Incl. 377.08 379.83 2.75 3.66 4.64 8.30 44.4 And 386.96 391.71 4.75 14.65 2.37 17.02 81.9 Incl. 386.96 387.93 0.97 15.70 1.75 17.45 111.0 Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100%

Ballywire Drill Update

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 79 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including today's results from 26-3552-57 which are in addition to partial assays announced on 28-May-2026. All of today's results are summarized above and below (see Exhibits 1 to 5).

Exhibit 5. Regional Gravity Map Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend at Ballywire

Note: Of the four gravity-high anomalies above, only the 'C' anomaly has been systematically drilled to date

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Mineralization reported today consists predominantly of Cu-Ag bearing zones containing chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite, with minor sphalerite, galena and pyrite. Four rigs continue to be actively drilling at Ballywire. Currently, fifteen (15) new holes are completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed) or in the process of being drilled. These are shown in Exhibits 1, 2 and 5.

Given the Company's recent C$12.0m financing (closed 11-Mar-2026), the go-forward funded drill program has increased from 20,000m to between 67,000m and 75,000m (subject to detailed planning), largely earmarked for Ballywire, with the remainder at Stonepark.

Notes to Exhibit 6: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2025); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR+; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Exhibit 6. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Prospects

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Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.34m to 0.99m with an average (over 157 samples) of 0.92m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 34 element four acid ICP-AES (codes ME-ICP61 and ME-OG62). Other than paying for a professional analytical service, Group Eleven has no relationship with ALS.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven. Drill data (dip, azimuth and depth) for today's release will be posted on Group Eleven's website in due course.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)

10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)

29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and

11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)

15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)

12.0m of 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including

6.4m of 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)

39.7m of 9.5% Zn+Pb, 131 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu (25-3552-35)

25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb, 28 g/t Ag (25-3552-39)

52.3m of 10.3% Zn+Pb, 330 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu (25-3552-51), including

8.4m of 18.2% Zn+Pb, 1776 g/t Ag, 2.21% Cu and 0.18% Sb (25-3552-51)

23.5m of 12.3% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (25-3552-53)

2.8m of 110 g/t Ag, 5.09% Cu, 0.44% Sb (26-3552-57)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit[1], which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit[2]. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.7% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (12.9%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighbouring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

[1] Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (Apr-17-2018)

[2] Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, Dec-31-2025)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301020

Source: Group Eleven Resources Corp.