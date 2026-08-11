

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in fourth-quarter profit, as strong demand for AI infrastructure drove a significant increase in sales and margins.



Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.17 billion, or $1.62 per share, compared with $195.2 million, or $0.31 per share, a year earlier.



Adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.70 from $0.41 a year earlier.



For the quarter, net sales rose to $11.12 billion from $5.76 billion a year earlier. Gross margin expanded to 17.5% from 9.5%.



Operating expenses increased to $454.6 million from $315.7 million, including higher research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.



Looking ahead, Supermicro expects first-quarter net sales of $14.5 billion to $15.5 billion, earnings per share of $0.89 to $0.98 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 to $1.10. For full fiscal 2027, the company expects net sales of $65 billion to $72 billion.



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