Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") under which it will raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000.

The Offering will consist of the issuance of: up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of $300,000; and up to 1,600,000 "flow-through" common shares of the Company (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.125 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $200,000. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Shares for general working capital and to use the proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)).

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering. The Shares and FT Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Insiders of the Company are expected to participate in the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Sasquatch Resources Corp.

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on reclamation of waste rock, both at legacy mine sites and in areas where logging roads have encountered and been constructed with significant volumes of mineralized material. In many cases, waste rock at such sites is easily accessible, occurs in significant volumes, and can contain potentially economic grades of copper, gold, silver and other valuable minerals. Removing the high-sulphide material from the waste at these sites (which includes both valuable minerals but also potentially harmful elements such as sulphur, lead and arsenic) can often be effectively done through a relatively simple ore-sorting process, and the high-sulphide material can be removed from the site and sold to an existing end processor. This process can allow the Company to address environmental and other hazards while adding critical minerals and other valuable elements to the supply chain, all while minimizing the need to add new mines and/or mining infrastructure. To this end, the Company has acquired and is assessing a number of project areas that have waste rock potential, including the Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia, the Alberni Claim Group (about 90km from Mount Sicker), and the Slesse Property near Chilliwack, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of its mineral properties, the proposed work programs on its mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of its mineral properties. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309283

Source: Sasquatch Resources Corp.