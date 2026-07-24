Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates surrounding permitting for the Mount Sicker legacy mine site land rehabilitation project, as well as recent results for exploration work completed at its recently acquired Alberni Claims, including from the Golden Dome, Golden Eagle and Star of the West areas within those claims.

Highlights include:

The Company has received comments from the BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals regarding its Mount Sicker Project Notice of Work application and has now provided responses, with a final site closure report from Okane Consultants in process.

Early exploration results have been received from 3 areas of the Company's newest property, the Alberni Claims, including: A grid outcrop and float sample program from an area of mineralized logging road at Golden Eagle averaging (arithmetic mean) 1.62% copper; A waste rock grab sample from 1 of 3 historical mining waste piles located to date at Star of the West returned 7.7 g/t gold and 2.03% copper; A potentially large system at Golden Dome has been observed up to 3km in length, 500m in width, and with an elevation change of 350m from one end to the other. 53 samples taken over approximately 2500m from frequent outcrops as well as 50 samples taken on a grid pattern from an area of logging road near the middle of the system yielded significant values for gold, copper, silver and molybdenum that warrant further testing.



Details and full results for each of these highlighted events follow the CEO quote.

Peter Smith, the Sasquatch CEO, commented, "First and foremost, we are a legacy mine site rehabilitation company, and our focus is to identify such sites where historical mine operations have left behind both economic levels of valuable minerals in waste rock as well as a variety of corresponding environmental hazards. Recently added to this general mandate is to identify areas where logging roads have inadvertently been constructed through sulphide mineralized outcrops. The approach to both scenarios is essentially the same - evaluate the grade, volume and metallurgy of sulphide-bearing mine waste and, if found to be potentially economic, proceed to crush and ore-sort the material, which should alleviate ongoing environmental issues while creating a high grade concentrate which can be sold. This approach allows the Company to add critical and other minerals to the supply chain without the need to create permanent mining and processing infrastructure, while simultaneously allowing us to address other hazards left unaddressed from past activities, including acid run-off, open mine shafts and the like. To this end, we have added a number of properties to Mount Sicker, our flagship project, that serve as our prospective project pipeline, including Copper Road, Blue Grouse, Santana, Slesse, and the project discussed here, the Alberni Claims. Given that all these prospects are either historical mines and/or in areas of known mineralization, they are also evaluated at a high level for their hard-rock potential. This is essentially the Company's "secondary" focus, however, we plan to spend the majority of our time and resources on the rehabilitation mandate, identifying and permitting waste rock processing opportunities. Our plan with projects that demonstrate substantial "discovery" potential is to seek joint venture partners or optionors with proven abilities in the development of mining prospects."

Permitting

Sasquatch's most advanced project is Mount Sicker, held since 2022, and the site of significant historical mining (mostly occurring between 1895 and 1915). Over the past few years the Company has taken steps to ascertain the approximate overall volume of waste rock and the corresponding grades for gold, silver, copper and zinc within the waste rock (see March 27, 2024 news release), has conducted testing to assess the potential for ore sorting and recovery of higher grade waste (see October 9, 2024 news release), and has initiated engagement with the BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals (the "Ministry") to explore permitting for the removal of the high grade waste and reclamation of the site (see May 27, 2025 news release).

The Company recently received comments regarding its ongoing Notice of Work application from the Ministry, and many of those comments have been addressed and resubmitted. However, many of the Ministry questions pertain to a detailed reclamation and mine-site closure report by Okane Consultants ("Okane") which is currently in process. The detailed Okane report underway is a follow up to a more general report already completed by Okane in the summer of 2025. While there are still a number of project details to be addressed, significant progress has been achieved to date, including the completion of an engineering study describing the proposed crushing and sorting process and substantial strides toward ensuring community support of that process and the lands' ultimate rehabilitation. In addition, discussions with several potential offtake partners have confirmed that there is demand for the sulphide concentrate created by the rehabilitation process at Mount Sicker. The Company plans to finalize offtake agreements once permitting nears completion. Once Okane has completed its new report, responses to the Ministry will be submitted together.

The Company's general approach with permitting will be to seek permits for projects where there are clear existing hazards, environmental and otherwise, to be addressed. In doing so, it is assumed there will be a benefit to both the Province and the surrounding communities which should ensure support, provided the rehabilitation methods used are both environmentally sound, and address the hazards in question. In the case of Mount Sicker, large volumes of waste rock left behind from historical mining have been found to be potentially acid generating, and there are a number of old open mining shafts left unmarked, some of them hundreds of feet deep. The Okane report noted above will create a roadmap detailing how the site's hazards can be properly addressed while safely removing the high-sulphide material, which contains gold, silver, copper and zinc.

Alberni Claims

In February 2026, Sasquatch acquired 9 mineral claims covering approximately 2,520 hectares located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, as well as 10 mineral claims under application covering an additional 201 hectares (see news release of February 18, 2026). The claim locations are depicted in Map 1 below. Within the claims, there are three areas of particular interest that have undergone preliminary work, including at Golden Eagle, Star of the West, and Golden Dome, with the majority of the focus thus far at Golden Dome.

Map 1 - Alberni Claims areas explored and sampled

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Golden Eagle

The Golden Eagle area of the Alberni Claim group appears to have at least 2 areas where logging roads have been constructed through mineralized material (shown in Map 2 below). This is a similar situation to what the Company has already been working on at Copper Road, near the Mount Sicker mine waste site (see news release dated December 31, 2025). The general idea is that areas of logging road inadvertently built through sulphide bearing outcrops may contain significant volumes sulfur, which can create acid run off and be damaging to the environment, but may also be high in copper and other valuable elements. The material is easily accessible, and if grades and volumes are found in sufficient amounts, the road material could be crushed and ore-sorted, which could render the left-behind road material non-acid generating and create a potentially saleable product for removal from site. In addition, the surface mineralization surrounding the roads (presumably the source of the sulphides observed in the road base) should also be assessed to determine if there is a corresponding ore body that justifies further investigation. The 2 logging road sections observed at Golden Eagle appear to contain sulphide bearing material over lengths of approximately 180 meters in each case.

Map 2 - Golden Eagle showings and mineralized logging road sections

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Recent exploration work collected 10 samples on a grid pattern over a mineralized stretch of one of the logging road areas at Golden eagle as shown on Map 3 below. In addition, two bedrock samples were taken from visible surface mineralization adjacent to the road.

Map 3 - Sample locations from mineralized logging road area at Golden Eagle

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The average (arithmetic mean) copper value across the 10 road samples was 1.62%, the highest being 4.3% and the lowest 0.01%, but with most (7/10) ranging between 0.5-2.5%. The 2 samples taken from the mineralization in bedrock adjacent to the road returned 0.57% and 4.49% copper respectively. Results for all samples are provided in Table 1.

Note that only a portion of the road built with high-sulphide material was sampled (about 20m of 180m or more), and there is at least one other area at Golden Eagle that shows similar potential (see Map 2 above). The Company plans to continue exploration work at Golden Eagle over the summer given these early results, with a focus on further assessing grades and volumes in logging road material and any adjacent surface mineralization.

Star of the West

The Star of the West area of the Alberni Claims contains a number of waste rock piles related to historical mining activity, as well as historical showings and areas with surface mineralization. To date, the Company has located 3 waste piles, but it is possible there are more. The Company's approach with the waste piles would be similar to our approach with the Mount Sicker waste rock, essentially to assess the volume and grades of waste rock, and determine if there is an economic case for crushing and ore-sorting the waste rock. Again, this process could benefit the environment by removing high-sulphides from the waste while creating a potentially valuable product which can be removed and sold.

Exploratory sampling to guide and help focus future work was done at 2 of the 3 waste piles located to date, as well as at a number of other locations where surface mineralization was observed while looking for other waste piles (see Map 4 below).

Map 4 - Star of the West sampling locations

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All results from a total of 11 samples taken are summarized on Table 1. Arguably the best sample result came from one of the 2 waste piles, sample 11 on Map 4 above, returning 7.7 g/t gold and 2.03% copper. Other samples results ranged from below detection limits to 12.05% copper, and below detection limits to 1.99 g/t gold. Results from samples 6-11 all appear to justify further investigation.

The Company plans to further investigate known waste piles at Star of the West, locate and sample additional piles that may be present, and conduct further testing on other observed mineralization trends where warranted. Early results appear to warrant further evaluation of grades and volumes of waste in at least one of the located waste piles.

Golden Dome

The most interesting aspect of Golden Dome is what appears to be a hydrothermal magmatic system of potential size, discovered mainly as a result of recent logging road construction and as depicted on Map 5 below. Further work is required to determine the size, style, and extent of the system.

Map 5 - Sample area, showing rough outline of apparent porphyry system at Golden Dome

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Prior to sampling, the hydrothermal magmatic system, which runs along the surface and has been exposed in multiple areas by the newly constructed logging roads (and is also evidenced by numerous outcrops) was mapped at approximately 3km in length, 500m in width, and with an elevation change from one end to the other of at least 350m. The Company took 53 outcrop samples (one about every 50m depending on outcrop locations) over a total length of approximately 2500 meters as shown in Map 6 below. The Company took a further 50 samples on a grid pattern from one section of logging road, over a total length of 200m that crossed through the mineralized zone.

Map 6 - Sample locations and road sampling area from Golden Dome

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Results for all samples are reported in Table 1, and averages (arithmetic mean) for Silver, Molybdenum, Copper and Gold for bedrock and road waste samples were as follows:

GOLDEN DOME BEDROCK (53 Samples)

Silver - 7.9226 gram per tonne

Molybdenum - 60.9526 grams per tonne

Copper - 3858.14 ppm (0.39%)

Gold - 0.1809 gram per tonne

GOLDEN DOME ROAD WASTE (50 Samples)

Silver - 4.62 gram per tonne

Molybdenum - 42.06 grams per tonne

Copper - 1.53%

Gold - 1.77 gram per tonne

These average numbers across a significant distance (in the case of bedrock sampling) as well as similar (yet slightly improved) results for the 50 grid-pattern waste rock sample in road material are highly encouraging. Note that there were a few higher results in the case of road waste that may have skewed the averages higher, but this could be explained by numerous sulphide veins observed. While the bedrock sampling done every approximately 50 meters could easily miss these, they would almost certainly be captured within the logging road waste which is presumably comprised of a larger continuous area. Regardless, averages thus far are certainly in line with what we would be looking for in the early stages of identifying a potential mineralized system.

Further work testing the system over larger areas at surface and additional areas of mineralized logging road will be conducted over the summer. In addition, the Company will seek advice surrounding the best way to further verify the size and scope of the system, which to date has only been done by walking, observing, and now sampling mineralization occurring at surface. It is likely that some geophysical work will be conducted, which could be followed by drilling. The Company may solicit for suitable partners or optionors with a demonstrated exploration track record to advance Golden Dome when drilling becomes the next reasonable development step.

Final Thoughts

Justin Devault, Sasquatch Director and professional prospector, commented, "These are some excellent early indications from our latest pipeline project, the Alberni Claims, with some particularly good results coming from more extensive work at Golden Dome. We now have a much better idea where to focus future efforts at Golden Eagle and Star of the West, and at Golden Dome it's clear that drilling, either by us or perhaps by an exploration partner, may be warranted at some point in the future. As we advance permitting for the Mount Sicker Project, we will continue to advance our other waste rock projects as efficiently as possible, which now include both legacy mine sites and logging road sections apparently built through mineralized material. We've already managed to form a much clearer picture of what we have at Blue Grouse, Copper Road, Santana, and now we plan to do the same within the Alberni Claims. Other exciting projects, like Slesse, remain under Company control, and can also be advanced or optioned as we move forward with permitting at Mount Sicker."

Qualified Person

Darcy Vis B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 who is independent to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information included in this news release. Mr. Vis has verified the information disclosed by reviewing all available data on which such information is based. There were no limits on the verification process.

About Sasquatch Resources Corp.

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on reclamation of waste rock, both at legacy mine sites and in areas where logging roads have encountered and been constructed with significant volumes of mineralized material. In many cases, waste rock at such sites is easily accessible, occurs in significant volumes, and can contain potentially economic grades of copper, gold, silver and other valuable minerals. Removing the high-sulphide material from the waste at these sites (which includes both valuable minerals but also potentially harmful elements such as sulphur, lead and arsenic) can often be effectively done through a relatively simple ore-sorting process, and the high-sulphide material can be removed from the site and sold to an existing end processor. This process can allow the Company to address environmental and other hazards while adding critical minerals and other valuable elements to the supply chain, all while minimizing the need to add new mines and/or mining infrastructure. To this end, the Company has acquired and is assessing a number of project areas that have waste rock potential, including the Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia, the Alberni Claim Group (about 90km from Mount Sicker), and the Slesse Property near Chilliwack, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of its mineral properties, the proposed work programs on its mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of its mineral properties. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306360

Source: Sasquatch Resources Corp.