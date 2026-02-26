Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced (see Sasquatch's news release dated February 18, 2026) acquisition of 9 mineral claims (the "Acquired Claims") covering approximately 2,520 hectares and 10 additional applied for claims covering 201 additional hectares (the "Additional Claims", and together with the Acquired Claims, the "Claims") located near Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Acquired Claims were purchased by the Company under an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated as of February 18, 2026 with Justin Deveault (the "Vendor"). The Agreement also provides that the Additional Claims will be conveyed by the Vendor to Sasquatch if and when each Additional Claim is granted.

The Claims represent five documented mineral occurrences known as Golden Dome, Golden Eagle, Star of the West, Lucky Strike, and B & K, and their locations are depicted in Map 1 below.

Map 1 - Recently acquired Claims near Port Alberni

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/285381_1ad6fbf8c4ae7813_002full.jpg

Golden Dome

Golden Dome is comprised of one Acquired Claim (#1128988) covering 260 hectares, and nine Additional Claims (#1129356, #1128105, #1129248, #1129262, #1129273, #1129284, #1126084, #1129263 and #1129295) covering an additional 180 hectares.

The Golden Dome Claims are shown on the map below, with the Application Claims outlined in blue. A potentially continuous porphyry/stockwork system of significant size has been observed at surface and appears to cover an area of 430,000 square meters or more. The system extends over 3km, has been walked to as much as 500m in width, and covers an elevation change of 300m from one end to the other (all observed from following surface structure by foot). The system also has mineralized quartz veins running throughout, with one such vein (location indicated on Map 2 below) having been sampled in the year 2000 by Jacques Houle, the Company's former (now retired) consulting geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. The sample returned 100+ g/t gold (not tested for over-limits), 219 g/t silver, 1.46% copper and 10% zinc.

Map 2 - Golden Dome Claims and outline of observed Porphyry/Stockwork Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/285381_1ad6fbf8c4ae7813_003full.jpg

Map 3 - Golden Dome Claims showing identified road waste rock area and previous minfile area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/285381_sasquatch1.jpg

There are also large sections of newly constructed logging road that appear to have been built directly through the porphyry/stockwork zone (pictured below). Use of mineralized material in construction of sections of this road have been observed by walking the road and observing the road material (also pictured below).

Photograph 1 - Area of mineralization extending on both sides of a new logging road through the Golden Dome occurrence

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/285381_1ad6fbf8c4ae7813_005full.jpg

Photograph 2 - Close up of logging road building material used over significant stretch at Golden Dome

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/285381_1ad6fbf8c4ae7813_006full.jpg

There are historical exploration results reported from Golden Dome in previous assessment reports and available through ARISBC. These reports include:

Report 14815 (1986)

Report 15993 (1987)

Report 17355 (1988)

Report 37682 (2018)

Report 41235 (2023)

Report 41455 (2023)

Report 42257 (2024)

Assays for 48 samples were completed in the reports above, with results ranging as follows:

Element Range Copper Nil - 4.1% Gold Nil - 100+ g/t (not tested for over-limits) Silver Nil - 219 g/t Zinc Nil - 10+% (not tested for over-limits) Molybdenum Nil - 866 ppm

The full list of samples, approximate locations, and results can be found here. Sample locations are scattered throughout the Claims, with some sample locations reported as from the claim area but otherwise not further specified. There are several reported as being from the Rodeo/Andy area indicted on Map 3 above, which appears to have been the main focus area for previous work. The road waste area, as well the majority of the larger porphyry/stockwork zone (both indicated in yellow on Map 2 above) remains largely unexplored, and will be the focus of future work (detailed below in "Exploration Plans").

Golden Eagle

Golden Eagle is comprised of two Claims (#1129983 and #1129982) covering 529 hectares, and is shown in Map 4 below.

Map 4 - Golden Eagle showing previous ARISBC report location (MOR), road waste rock area, and the 4m wide vein at the new road showing location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/285381_sasquatch2.jpg

Similar to Golden Dome, above, there are significant areas within Golden Eagle where logging roads have been built through and with material that appears to be rich in sulphides (pictured below).

Photograph 3 - Logging road running through an area of copper mineralization at Golden Eagle

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/285381_1ad6fbf8c4ae7813_008full.jpg

Photograph 4 - Close up of logging road building material used over significant stretch at Golden Eagle

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/285381_1ad6fbf8c4ae7813_009full.jpg

Two grab samples from the road material were sampled and returned 4.63% Cu, 4.79g/t Ag (D727840) and 5.35% Cu, 6.71g/t Ag (D727845) respectively. Waste rock used to build the road will be systematically sampled and evaluated to better ascertain grades and volumes that may be present (see "Exploration Plans" below).

In addition, there are other areas within Golden Eagle containing sulphide veins of significant size, with one such occurrence pictured below and indicted on Map 4 above (orange dot), observed at a width of approximately 4 meters and running for an unknown length. The pictured occurrence was sampled in 2023 by Justin Devault and returned 6.7% copper across the 4m length (continuous chip sample).

Photograph 5 - newly discovered copper vein

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/285381_1ad6fbf8c4ae7813_010full.jpg

Star of the West

Star of the West is comprised of three Acquired Claims (#11263931, #1149486 and #1129485) covering 634 hectares and a single Application Claim (#1124962) covering an additional 21 hectares, as shown in Map 5 below.

Map 5 - Star of the West showing previously recorded ARISBC location (Cor 6), and thus far found adits and waste dumps (2 dumps found at each starred location)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/285381_sasquatch3.jpg

Star of the West has at least 7 historical mining adits and four (so far) located waste piles, each approximately 15m by 15m with an approximate depth of 10m.

A one-ton bulk sample taken in 1895 was reported to average 17g/t gold (from the Star of the West adit - as stated in the Annual Ministry of Mines Report from the same year).

A large portion of Star of the West was burned by a large wildfire in the summer of 2025, which has revealed large areas of bedrock and outcrop, and which should make further prospecting and evaluation of the property more efficient.

Lucky Strike

Lucky Strike is comprised of a single Claim (#1128988) covering 505 hectares, and is shown in Map 6 below.





Map 6 - Lucky Strike showing previous ARISBC report locations (NI) as well as recently sampled zones

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/285381_sasquatch4.jpg

There are historical exploration results reported from Lucky Strike in previous assessment reports and available through ARISBC. These reports include:

Report 7731 (1980)

Report 17406 (1989)

Report 26736 (1999)

Report 39413 (2020)

Yet to be numbered 2025 report

The main occurrence runs along either side of the Carmanah Main gravel road and has excellent access. Exploration this far has focused on veins of significant size.

Recent sampling programs conducted directly off the road access between returned some excellent values for gold, silver, copper and zinc. A total of 35 samples were recently taken in 2021 and 2023 and results can be found here, and will be made available on the Company's web-site.

Highlights include:

621 g/t Ag, 1.01 g/t Au, 18.9% Cu, 0.28 Zn

684 g/t Ag, 1.43 g/t Au, 19% Cu, 0.09% Zn

484 g/t Ag, 0.67 g/t Au, 0.34% Cu, 32.7% Zn

597 g/t Ag, 1.15 g/t Au, 0.54% Cu, 38.9% Zn

6 samples with no over-limits run, all 100+ g/t Ag, with Au ranging 0.74 g/t to 9.21 g/t

B & K

B & K is comprised of two Claims (#1098836 and #1103854) covering 592 hectares, and is shown in Map 7 below.





Map 7 - B & K property showing previously reported ARISBC locations, other new sample locations, located audits and proximity to nearby past producing mines

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/285381_sasquatch5.jpg

Of all the added Claims, B & K is the only with difficult access, requiring a hike in by foot along old overgrown logging roads. Previous artisanal gold mining has been reported, and the Company expects to find old adits and waste rock piles. Previous reports and new sampling has produced some good results, including:

A sample taken in 1944 returned 87.8 g/t gold (from B & K Adits)

A sample taken form a float boulder in 1999 returned 57 g/t gold and 10% copper (from B & K Adits)

In 2023 a 1m wide boulder was sampled by Justin Devault and returned 73.9 g/t gold

Two past producing mines are just outside the claim boundaries (Black Panther and Thistle).

Exploration Plans

The Company plans to complete further work at Golden Dome in the spring of 2026, with an emphasis on (1) sampling the larger porphyry/stockwork system and outlining its size with greater accuracy, (2) mapping areas where logging roads have been built using mineralized material, and (3) systematically sampling areas where mineralized material has been used to build logging roads.

The Company plans to complete further work at Golden Eagle in the spring of 2026, with an emphasis on (1) further mapping and sampling of some of the known mineralized veins, (2) mapping areas where logging roads have been built using mineralized material, and (3) systematically sampling areas where mineralized material has been used to build logging roads.

The Company plans to complete further work at Star of the West in the spring of 2026, with an emphasis on (1) further mapping and sampling of some of the known mineralized veins, and (2) prospecting to find and sample previously reported audits and mineral occurrences and locate additional waste dumps.

Lucky Strike and B & K will be further evaluated once the exploration plans above are complete. The overall emphasis will be mainly the evaluation of waste rock opportunities, taking steps to evaluate grades and volumes where waste rock piles are found, as well as where significant sections of logging roads appear to have been cut through and built with high sulphide material. However, it should be noted that each of these Claim areas, as well as other properties within the Sasquatch pipeline, also have excellent potential as new hard-rock discoveries. These aspects of each project area may in the future become subject to joint ventures with other companies and/or other corporate opportunities, so that the main focus of the Company remains waste rock removal and legacy mine site reclamation.

The Agreement

The Claims were purchased by the Company under the Agreement. To acquire the Claims the Company issued an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") to the Vendor. The Shares were issued at a price of $0.0825 per Share, representing a purchase price of $123,750. The Shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring June 26, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company also granted a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Claims to the Vendor. Sasquatch has the right to repurchase one-half of the royalty by paying $500,000 to the Vendor at any time.

As Mr. Deveault is an insider of the Company, the transaction is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirement under MI 61-101 because the fair market value of the transaction is not more than 25% of Sasquatch's market capitalization. All of Sasquatch's directors (except for Mr. Deveault, who abstained from voting) unanimously approved the transaction. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days before signing the Agreement or closing the acquisition of the Claims. Filing of the material change report in this manner is reasonable given the small size of the transaction and the MI 61-101 exemptions noted above.

Qualified Person

Darcy Vis B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 who is independent to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information included in this news release. Mr. Vis has verified the information disclosed by reviewing all available data on which such information is based. There were no limits on the verification process.

Readers are cautioned that potential quantities and grades expressed in this news release are conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About the Company

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on reclamation of waste rock, both at legacy mine sites and in areas where logging roads have encountered and been constructed with significant volumes of mineralized material. In many cases, waste rock at such sites is easily accessible, occurs in significant volumes, and can contain potentially economic grades of copper, gold, silver and other valuable minerals. Removing the high-sulphide material from the waste at these sites (which includes both valuable minerals but also potentially harmful elements such as sulphur, lead and arsenic) can often be effectively done through a relatively simple ore-sorting process, and the high-sulphide material can be removed from the site and sold to an existing end processor. This process can allow the Company to address environmental and other hazards while adding critical minerals and other valuable elements to the supply chain, all while minimizing the need to add new mines and/or mining infrastructure. To this end, the Company has acquired and is assessing a number of project areas that have waste rock potential, including the Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia, the Port Alberni Claim Group (including Lucky Strike, Star of the West, B & K, Golden Dome and Golden Eagle) about 90km from Mount Sicker, and the Slesse Property near Chilliwack, British Columbia.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at psmith@sasquatchresources.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors





Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285381

Source: Sasquatch Resources Corp.