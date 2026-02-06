Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jill Doucette as a Board Advisor and hired her company, Synergy Enterprises ("Synergy") as an environmental consultant.

Jill Doucette founded Synergy, an environmental consultancy specializing in carbon accounting and tailored environmental planning and strategy, in 2008, following her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Victoria. Motivated by a clear gap between academic research and real-world climate action, she set out to bridge the gap between theory and practice. Since then, Jill has become a recognized leader at the intersection of business and sustainability, driven by a belief that industry, communities, and organizations can mobilize toward a low-carbon future.

Through Synergy, Jill and her team empower businesses to lead in corporate climate action. By supporting organizations to take decisive, credible steps on climate change, Synergy helps reduce environmental impact while strengthening long-term resilience through operational efficiencies and future-proofing strategies.

Synergy has worked across a wide range of sectors, including clean technology, aviation, maritime, and critical minerals. In the mining sector specifically, Synergy has worked with companies such as Magna Mining, Fireweed Metals, and Foran.

Peter Smith, Sasquatch CEO, commented, "We believe that Jill will have an excellent ongoing impact on the Sasquatch board of directors and our related decision making for the foreseeable future, and that Synergy will provide us with an outstanding framework that highlights the positive environmental impacts our focus on legacy mine sites and waste-rock can have for Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and beyond. Our approach creates a highly efficient method for adding critical and other elements to the supply chain without the need to create new mines or advanced processing infrastructure, all while also addressing significant environmental hazards that exist at legacy mine sites today. In BC alone, there are some 2000 legacy mine sites, with some already in Sasquatch's project pipeline, and we expect there are tens of thousands of such opportunities world-wide."

About the Company

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia, and the Slesse Property near Chilliwack, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282936

Source: Sasquatch Resources Corp.