

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Demant A/S (DEMANT.CO) revealed earnings for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at DKK1.186 billion, or DKK5.62 per share. This compares with DKK1.117 billion, or DKK5.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Demant A/S reported adjusted earnings of DKK6.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to DKK12.913 billion from DKK11.253 billion last year.



Demant A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK1.186 Bln. vs. DKK1.117 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK5.62 vs. DKK5.28 last year. -Revenue: DKK12.913 Bln vs. DKK11.253 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News