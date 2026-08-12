The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.08.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 12.08.2026
Aktien
1 US15234Q2075 Axia Energia ADR
2 SE0007525738 Holdflight AB
3 CA95081V2021 Wescan Goldfields Inc.
4 CA37962L2003 Global Uranium Corp.
5 BMG2164J2089 Youzan Technology Ltd.
Anleihen/ETF
1 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
2 US161175DXXX Charter Communications Operating LLC
3 US161175CXXX Charter Communications Operating LLC
4 US161175CXXX Charter Communications Operating LLC
5 US576323AXXX MasTec Inc.
6 US620076CXXX Motorola Solutions Inc.
7 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
8 US780153BXXX Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
9 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
10 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
11 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
12 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
13 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
14 XS3471497XXX AT & T Inc.
15 DE000BU0EXXX Deutschland, Bundesrepublik
16 FR0129704XXX Frankreich, Republik
17 CA459200MXXX International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
18 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
19 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
20 XS3465649XXX Standard Chartered PLC
21 US161175DXXX Charter Communications Operating LLC
22 US620076CXXX Motorola Solutions Inc.
23 CA459200MXXX International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
24 IE000L98FXXX LAIQON European Equity AI Optimized Active UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 12.08.2026
Aktien
1 US15234Q2075 Axia Energia ADR
2 SE0007525738 Holdflight AB
3 CA95081V2021 Wescan Goldfields Inc.
4 CA37962L2003 Global Uranium Corp.
5 BMG2164J2089 Youzan Technology Ltd.
Anleihen/ETF
1 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
2 US161175DXXX Charter Communications Operating LLC
3 US161175CXXX Charter Communications Operating LLC
4 US161175CXXX Charter Communications Operating LLC
5 US576323AXXX MasTec Inc.
6 US620076CXXX Motorola Solutions Inc.
7 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
8 US780153BXXX Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
9 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
10 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
11 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
12 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
13 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
14 XS3471497XXX AT & T Inc.
15 DE000BU0EXXX Deutschland, Bundesrepublik
16 FR0129704XXX Frankreich, Republik
17 CA459200MXXX International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
18 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
19 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.
20 XS3465649XXX Standard Chartered PLC
21 US161175DXXX Charter Communications Operating LLC
22 US620076CXXX Motorola Solutions Inc.
23 CA459200MXXX International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
24 IE000L98FXXX LAIQON European Equity AI Optimized Active UCITS ETF
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