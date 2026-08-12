The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.08.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 12.08.2026Aktien1 US15234Q2075 Axia Energia ADR2 SE0007525738 Holdflight AB3 CA95081V2021 Wescan Goldfields Inc.4 CA37962L2003 Global Uranium Corp.5 BMG2164J2089 Youzan Technology Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.2 US161175DXXX Charter Communications Operating LLC3 US161175CXXX Charter Communications Operating LLC4 US161175CXXX Charter Communications Operating LLC5 US576323AXXX MasTec Inc.6 US620076CXXX Motorola Solutions Inc.7 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.8 US780153BXXX Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.9 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.10 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.11 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.12 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.13 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.14 XS3471497XXX AT & T Inc.15 DE000BU0EXXX Deutschland, Bundesrepublik16 FR0129704XXX Frankreich, Republik17 CA459200MXXX International Bank for Reconstruction and Development18 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.19 US02079KCXXX Alphabet Inc.20 XS3465649XXX Standard Chartered PLC21 US161175DXXX Charter Communications Operating LLC22 US620076CXXX Motorola Solutions Inc.23 CA459200MXXX International Bank for Reconstruction and Development24 IE000L98FXXX LAIQON European Equity AI Optimized Active UCITS ETF