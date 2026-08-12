MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MindMaze Therapeutics Appoints Prof. John W. Krakauer as Strategic Advisor



12.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MindMaze Therapeutics Appoints Prof. John W. Krakauer as Strategic Advisor Geneva, Switzerland - August 12, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX ) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced that Dr. John Krakauer has joined the Company as a strategic advisor to support its next phase of growth in the United States. "John has shaped the science behind our platform for years, and his foundational work is central to how we think about recovery," said Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. "As we scale in the United States, his counsel will help us achieve our mission to reach more patients in need of precision neurotherapeutics wherever they may be." Dr. John Krakauer is the original scientific creator of MindPod, MindMaze Therapeutics' precision upper-limb rehabilitation system, and one of the world's most cited researchers in motor neuroscience, stroke recovery, and neurorehabilitation. He holds the John C. Malone Professorship in Neurology, Neuroscience, and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and directs both the Brain, Learning, Animation, and Movement (BLAM) Lab and the Centre for Restorative Neurotechnology (CRN) at the Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon, Portugal. His foundational work establishing the high-dose, high-intensity paradigm, which is the scientific basis of the MindMaze platform, has reshaped how the field approaches neuroplasticity-driven recovery. "The clinical case for high-dose, high-intensity neurorehabilitation is now unambiguous: the brain is a learning organ, and recovery depends on delivering the right dose and intensity of training. Health systems have historically struggled to do so, lacking a scalable platform that could deliver it reliably across every care setting, including the home. MindMaze Therapeutics has spent years turning that science into a platform clinicians can actually deploy across the care continuum, while confirming in the real world what the science always suggested: dose and intensity drive recovery. This advisory role lets me stay closely engaged in that mission while pushing the underlying research forward," said Dr. Krakauer. The appointment follows a period of significant momentum for MindMaze Therapeutics, including: a two-year, multi-site real-world evidence (RWE) program demonstrating significant improvements in patient mobility and self-care, a 60% increase in delivered therapy per day, and 17% higher community discharge rates compared to standard of care, while 87% of patients found the neurotherapy to be enjoyable;

the establishment of a U.S. headquarters and Patient Experience Center at The Pearl, Charlotte's Innovation District; and

the announcement earlier this year of a go-to-market partnership with Vibra Healthcare. About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX ) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company's FDA-listed and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com . Media & Investor Contacts

Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer

ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



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