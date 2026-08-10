MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MindMaze Therapeutics Completes Organizational Simplification and Provides Update on Neuro.io Equity Financing
Geneva, Switzerland - August 10, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today provided updates on two previously announced initiatives supporting its strategic priorities in neurology: the completion of its organizational simplification initiative, and the implementation of its CHF 8.0 million strategic equity financing with Neuro.io Group SA (Neuro.io). Together, these initiatives further support the execution of the Company's U.S. commercial priorities and the advancement of its neurotherapeutics platform.
Completion of Organizational Simplification
Update on Neuro.io Equity Financing
The parties have agreed to revise the funding schedule for the second CHF 4.0 million tranche. Under the revised schedule, the second tranche is expected to be funded in two installments during September and November 2026. The definitive financing agreement remains in effect, and the economic terms of the remaining investment remain unchanged.
While the parties continue to work toward completion of the remaining investment, there can be no assurance as to its timing or completion. Alongside the Neuro.io financing, the Company is actively pursuing additional financing to support its liquidity and will provide further updates as material developments occur.
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File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze_Corporate and Financing Update
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2379618
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2379618 10-Aug-2026 CET/CEST