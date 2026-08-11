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WKN: A2PP3J | ISIN: US03676C1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2X6
Tradegate
11.08.26 | 21:18
82,50 Euro
+2,48 % +2,00
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ANTERIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ANTERIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
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77,0078,5009:17
77,5078,5007:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 20:48 Uhr
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Anterix Inc.: Anterix Issues Statement in Support of SpaceX Proposal

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) issued the following statement from Christopher Guttman-McCabe, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Communications Officer, in response to the recently filed ex parte letter to the FCC from SpaceX:

"Anterix is pleased with the August 10, 2026 ex parte letter filed by SpaceX with the FCC regarding buildout requirements for low band spectrum. Anterix supports the SpaceX proposal to allow technology-neutral buildout options for 5/5 megahertz broadband licenses in the 896-901/935-940 MHz band through the existing terrestrial buildout requirements set out in Section 27.1505 or alternative waiver-based satellite D2D criteria, as optionality could help bring this spectrum to market faster. The SpaceX filing, and the increased activity around the 896-901/935-940 MHz band, highlight the growing interest in low band spectrum."

Anterix Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Media Contact

Kristin Ford-Glencross for Anterix
anterix@antennagroup.com

About Anterix

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.anterix.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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