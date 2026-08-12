

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK), a distributor of chemicals and ingredients, on Wednesday reported significantly higher second-quarter profit, primarily driven by improved chemical pricing, cost savings from its ongoing efficiency program and stronger commercial execution, despite geopolitical and supply-chain pressures.



Profit attributable to Brenntag shareholders climbed to €179 million or €1.23 per share from €42 million or €0.30 per share a year ago.



Operating gross profit rose 17.7% to €1.146 billion.



Operating EBITDA jumped 38.8% to €463 million, and operating EBITA increased 49.5% to €368 million.



Sales grew 10.2% year on year to €4.263 billion from €3.869 billion.



Brenntag confirmed its full-year operating EBITDA outlook, which it had raised earlier this month to a range of €1.35 billion to €1.45 billion from €1.25 billion to €1.40 billion, citing solid year-to-date performance and a strong start to the third quarter, supported by recent positive pricing trends.



Brenntag shares closed down 1.14% at €62.50 on Xetra on Tuesday.



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