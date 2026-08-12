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WKN: A3CMNS | ISIN: DK0061539921 | Ticker-Symbol: VWSB
Xetra
12.08.26 | 13:28
28,220 Euro
+20,65 % +4,830
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
RENIXX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,00028,07013:44
27,99028,02013:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2026 07:27 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas raises outlook for 2026

Aarhus, 12 August 2026
Company Announcement No. 44/2026

Based on the performance in the second quarter of 2026, and improved visibility for the remainder of the year, Vestas raises its outlook for the year and now expects an EBIT margin before special items of 7-9 percent (previously 6-8 percent).

The outlook for revenue and total investments is unchanged at EUR 20-22bn and approx. EUR 1.2bn, respectively.

It is still expected that the Service segment will generate an EBIT margin before special items of 15.5 to 17.5 percent.

Outlook 2026

New

guidance

Previous guidance

Revenue (bnEUR)

20-22

20-22

EBIT margin (%) b.s.i.

7-9

6-8

Total investments*) (bnEUR)

approx. 1.2

approx. 1.2

*) Net investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

Vestas will disclose its Interim Financial Report for Second Quarter 2026 on 12 August 2026.

This company announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU, no. 596/2014).

Contact
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Investors/ analysts:
Daniel Patterson, Vice President
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 2669 2725

Frederik Holm Jacobsen, Senior Specialist
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 2835 3365

Media:
Anders Riis, Vice President
Communications
Tel: +45 4181 3922

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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