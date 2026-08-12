Wallisellen (ots) -- Solide Geschäftsentwicklung und starkes operatives Ergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2026- Erfreuliches Wachstum im P/C Geschäft und deutliche Steigerung der Kundenbasis. Allianz Suisse richtet ihren Fokus weiterhin konsequent auf profitables und nachhaltiges Wachstum aus.- Das operative Ergebnis stieg um 5.5 Prozent auf CHF 187 Millionen. Treiber war vor allem die starke Entwicklung in der Sachversicherung.Die Allianz Suisse blickt auf ein erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr 2026 zurück. Das operative Ergebnis stieg um 5.5 Prozent auf CHF 187 Millionen (1H 2025: CHF 177 Mio.). Gleichzeitig erzielte das Unternehmen Fortschritte bei der Vereinfachung von Prozessen und der Digitalisierung, hielt die Kundenzufriedenheit auf hohem Niveau, bei steigender Kundenzahl und senkte die Kosten."Wir konnten in einem anspruchsvollen Umfeld unsere Geschäftsentwicklung weiter stärken. Gleichzeitig nutzen wir gezielt die Möglichkeiten von Digitalisierung und künstlicher Intelligenz, um unsere Prozesse zu vereinfachen. Damit schaffen wir die Grundlage, um die Transformation der Allianz Suisse voranzutreiben und den Nutzen für unsere Kundinnen und Kunden weiter zu erhöhen." Remo Cavegn, Chief Financial Officer Sachversicherung:Profitables Wachstum bei starker ProfitabilitätDie Sachversicherung entwickelte sich im ersten Halbjahr weiterhin positiv.Das Geschäftsvolumen stieg um 2.9 Prozent auf CHF 1'632 Millionen (1H 2025: CHF 1'586 Mio.). Haupttreiber war das Privatkundengeschäft.Das operative Ergebnis erhöhte sich um 7.2 Prozent auf CHF 132 Millionen (1H 2025: CHF 123 Mio.).Die Combined Ratio lag bei 91.4 Prozent (1H 2025: 90.9 Prozent) und wurde durch Grossschäden sowie Belastungen aus Naturereignissen beeinflusst. Gleichzeitig sank die Kostenquote um 0.3 Prozentpunkte auf 22.2 Prozent (1H 2025: 22.5 Prozent).Die Entwicklung zeigt die disziplinierte Steuerung des Portfolios und die Fähigkeit der Allianz Suisse, auch in einem erhöhten Schadenumfeld profitabel zu wachsen.Lebengeschäft: Stabile Profitabilität in anspruchsvollem MarktumfeldDas Lebengeschäft entwickelte sich in einem weiterhin anspruchsvollen Marktumfeld stabil. entwickelte sich in einem weiterhin anspruchsvollen Marktumfeld stabil.Das Geschäftsvolumen belief sich auf CHF 1'061 Mio. (1H 2025: CHF 1'210 Mio.) und lag damit 12.3 Prozent unter dem Vorjahreswert. Haupttreiber dieser Entwicklung waren der anhaltende Trend hin zu teilautonomen Lösungen in der beruflichen Vorsorge sowie tiefere Volumen im Einzelleben. Teilweise ausgeglichen wurde dies durch die wachsende Nachfrage nach privaten Vorsorgelösungen mit Anlageprodukten.Das operative Ergebnis blieb mit CHF 55 Mio. (1H 2025: CHF 54 Mio.) stabil und lag damit 1.8 Prozent über dem Vorjahreswert.Die Neugeschäftsmarge stieg um 1.8 Prozentpunkte auf 6.0 Prozent (1H 2025: 4.2 Prozent), was den Fokus auf wertorientiertes Neugeschäft unterstreicht.Insgesamt bestätigt das Lebengeschäft seine solide Profitabilität und die konsequente Ausrichtung auf wertorientiertes Wachstum.ALLIANZ GROUP: FULL YEAR RESULTSAllianz has delivered excellent results for the first half of 2026 and has sustained its strong performance in the second quarter. In 6M 2026, total business volume was at 98.6 billion euros, an internal growth of 4 percent. Operating profit rose 9 percent to a record level of 9.4 billion euros. Shareholders' core net income advanced to 6.4 billion euros and the Solvency II ratio increased to 225 percent, the highest level since 2018. Capital generation remains very good. This puts us well on track for our 2026 ambitions. At the halfway point of our strategic cycle, the results confirm that we are also on course to deliver on our ambitious Capital Markets Day targets. About Allianz The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers, active in almost 70 countries and serving around 97 million private and corporate customers*. Our customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, including property, life and health insurance, as well as assistance services, credit and global business insurance. Recognized for the seventh consecutive year as the number one global insurance brand in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2025 ranking, Allianz's success is built on technology-enabled customer centricity - providing peace of mind, protection, and prevention for our customers and strengthening the resilience of individuals, communities, and societies. We are one of the world's largest investors, managing around 791 billion euros** on behalf of our insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 2.2 trillion euros** of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of environmental and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, Allianz received an MSCI ESG Rating of AAA (as of March 2026). In 2025, our 156,000 dedicated employees achieved a total business volume of 186.9 billion euros and an operating profit of 17.4 billion euros for our shareholders.* As of December 31, 2025. Customer count reflects Allianz customers in consolidated entities that are part of the customer reporting scope only.** As of June 30, 2026. These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statementsThis document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.No duty to updateAllianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.OtherThe figures regarding the net assets, financial position and results of operations have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards. This Quarterly Earnings Release is not an Interim Financial Report within the meaning of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34. This is a translation of the German Quarterly Earnings Release of the Allianz Group. In case of any divergences, the German original is binding.Privacy NoteAllianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our privacy statement (https://www.allianz.com/en/privacy-statement.html).Pressekontakt:Allianz SuisseNadine Schumann, Tel. 058 358 84 14, press@allianz.chOriginal-Content von: Allianz Suisse, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.ch/de/pm/100008591/100941580