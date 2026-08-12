Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Commences 5,000-Metre Drill Program and Updates Exploration Model at the Lewiston Project in Wyoming, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce it has commenced a 5,000-metre (m) oriented diamond drill program at the Burr target zone in its 100%-owned Lewiston Project ("Lewiston") in west-central Wyoming, USA (Figure 1). This fully funded and permitted program is the first comprehensive drill test of an evolving integrated geological model developed through two years of drilling, structural mapping, surface geochemistry and geophysics. The drill program is designed to follow the gold-bearing system identified at Burr beyond the limited 300 m long zone drilled in 2024 (see Dec. 18, 2024 news release) as well as target newly defined parallel structures (Figure 2). The Company has submitted an expanded drill permit that, if approved, will provide flexibility for drilling an additional 2.5 kilometres (km) of the Burr trend and the parallel Sweetwater trend.

2026 Lewiston Drill Program: Key Goals

Extend the Burr Corridor: Test mineralization indicators up to 500 m beyond the 2024 drill footprint.

Extend the system to Depth: Select holes are targeted to 400 m vertical depth - approximately 225m deeper than 2024 drilling.

Test Parallel Structures: Drill select adjacent shears where structural mapping, geochemistry and 2024 drilling support the potential for parallel mineralized structures.

"Our 2024 drilling confirmed that the Burr target at Lewiston hosts a gold-bearing structural system. Over the past two years, we've built a much deeper understanding of that system through drilling, mapping, surface geochemistry and geophysics, with each new dataset strengthening our geological model. We're returning to Burr with a clear strategy and a drill program designed to test whether this mineralized system extends well beyond the area drilled to date," said Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer of Relevant Gold.

Figure 1. Location of the Lewiston Project within the South Pass Gold Camp in west-central Wyoming, USA.

Integrated 2026 Exploration Program

In addition to drilling, a broader exploration program is underway to refine the Company's geological understanding of the overall Lewiston Project. Concurrent work will include:

Geological mapping, surface rock sampling and ground verification of selected VTEM responses;

Selective overburden stripping across the Burr shear zone, followed by detailed lithological and structural mapping and systematic surface sampling;

Continued exploration along the southern Burr extension and parallel Sweetwater trend;

Integration of new geological, geochemical and geophysical information into the Company's three-dimensional model; and

Submitted expanded Federal and State permit applications covering an additional 2.5 km of strike along the Burr and parallel Sweetwater trends.

The 2026 drilling program is a substantial follow-up to the initial 6-hole, 1,026 m, 2024 drill program targeted on the Burr structural zone at Lewiston, which cut shear-hosted gold mineralization in every hole along only 300 m of strike (see Dec. 18, 2024 news release). Notably, gold mineralization was also cut in parallel structures within 150 m of the Burr structure. Drilling was shallow and the deepest hole only went to approximately 175 m vertical depth. Subsequent mapping and sampling has extended the interpreted Burr mineralization trend by more than 2.5 km to the southwest, and VTEM and magnetic geophysical surveys have added subsurface information that helps identify priority targets for this year's drill program (see Jan. 23, 2026 & Jun. 18, 2026 releases).

The current program will evaluate an additional 500 m of strike extent, with select holes targeted to approximately 400 m vertical depth - approximately 225 m deeper than prior drilling. Parallel structures supported by favorable geochemistry, alteration and mineralization will also be targeted to test the lateral extent of the mineralized corridor. Oriented HQ core will be used to help define shear geometry, vein orientation and the structural controls on gold mineralization. Hole sequencing, orientations, final depths and metre allocation will be modified in response to results.

Figure 2. Overview of the 2026 Lewiston drill program showing the Burr structural corridor, planned 2026 drill area, previous 2024 drilling and the interpreted extension of the Burr shear. Selected holes are designed to test structurally favorable portions of the Burr trend identified through prior drilling, mapping and surface geochemistry and, where applicable, reinforced by priority VTEM responses. Planned hole locations, orientations and final depths may be modified as the program advances. See larger figure 2 here.

Targeting Components

In addition to the detailed surface mapping that underpins the Company's broad geological model, the 2026 drilling program is informed by geophysics and detailed surface geochemical sampling. 2025 VTEM and magnetic geophysical surveys identified 44 electromagnetic anomalies across the South Pass Gold Camp, including 15 high-priority targets at Lewiston (see Jun. 18, 2026 news release). The Company interprets the geophysical results as identifying structural corridors over 3 km long with anomalies seen to more than 400 m depth - the limit of survey penetration. These features correspond well with favorable structural settings, alteration, surface geochemistry and known mineralization. The conductive VTEM electromagnetic responses may reflect sulfide-bearing shear zones, graphite, reactive rock units, hydrothermal alteration, groundwater or clay-rich zones. These responses require geological validation and do not independently indicate gold mineralization.

Figure 3. Conceptual cross-section through the Burr mineralized corridor showing the approximate 175 m vertical extent of the 2024 drilling and the 2026 objective to test selected structures at or below approximately 400 m vertical depth. Grey dotted outlines with magenta shading depict interpreted VTEM anomaly extents in the section area; these responses are geophysical targets and do not independently indicate gold mineralization. The planned drill trace is illustrative and may be modified as the program advances. Projected shear geometry below previous drilling is interpretive and has not been drill tested. See larger figure here.

2025 Assay Validation Program

Detailed geochemical surface sampling is conducted alongside mapping and provides important data for drill targeting. As previously announced (see Jan. 23, 2026 news release), there were four overlimit samples, plus a coarse-gold evaluation process pending from the 2025 Lewiston surface mapping and sampling program. The four overlimits have been received and confirm high silver, copper, and lead results (Table 1), which reinforce certain drill targets along the expanded Burr trend. These additional overlimit sample results support previously reported assays within the same target area and provide further confirmation of mineralization.

Sample ID Newly Finalized Overlimit Result(s) C0413804 134 g/t Ag and 2.71% Cu C0413719 486 g/t Ag and 4.50% Cu C0413718 506 g/t Ag and 5.38% Cu C0413717 2.67% Pb

Table 1. Final overlimit results from four high-grade 2025 Lewiston surface samples.

More important was the Company's assessment of the potential influence of coarse gold on the repeatability of elevated gold results. The Company submitted new splits of retained coarse-reject material from 25 selected samples for metallic screen fire-assay analysis. This assay validation program is part of the Company's ongoing QA/QC and technical verification work. The metallic screen head grades show a general agreement with the original PhotonAssayTM results, supporting the analytical repeatability of the original PhotonAssayTM results. Ten of the 25 samples contained coarse gold particles, exceeding 10% of the calculated metallic screen grade, including three exceeding 20%, which confirms that coarse gold locally contributes to variability in certain samples but does not overall degrade the original PhotonAssayTM analysis. Because the work was conducted on selected retained material, it does not independently assess the representativeness of the original surface samples or demonstrate continuity of mineralization. The metallic screen assay results show general agreement with the original PhotonAssayTM gold results, supporting the repeatability of elevated gold results in the selected samples despite localized coarse gold.

Table 2. Summary of 25 Lewiston rock samples comparing original PhotonAssayTM gold results with metallic screen assays and size fractions. The plus-size fraction identifies gold hosted in coarser particles, while the minus-size fraction reflects finer-grained gold; this matters because it helps confirm that coarse gold is present but does not materially compromise the reliability of the original PhotonAssayTM reported gold results.

QA/QC

Surface rock chip and grab samples were submitted to MSALabs, an accredited commercial laboratory, for preparation and analysis at its Elko, Nevada, USA and Langley, British Columbia, Canada facilities. Gold was originally analyzed by PhotonAssayTM at MSALabs Elko using method CPA-Au1 on sample charges greater than 250 g. For the follow-up program, new splits of retained coarse reject were analyzed by metallic screen fire assay at MSALabs Langley using method MSC-150 on samples greater than 1 kg. The metallic screen method separates the coarse plus-size and fine minus-size fractions, analyzes each fraction for gold and combines the results to calculate a weighted head grade.

Multi-element geochemistry was completed by ICP-MS using method IMS-230 with four-acid digestion. Overlimit silver was analyzed using method FAS-428, a 50 g silver fire assay with gravimetric finish. Overlimit copper and lead were analyzed using method PER-700, comprising sodium peroxide fusion followed by ICP-ES analysis.

MSALabs applies internal QA/QC procedures to monitor sample preparation, analytical accuracy and equipment calibration. Relevant Gold's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicates and blanks to monitor analytical accuracy, precision and contamination. All applicable standards, blanks and duplicates were within the Company's acceptance criteria, and no material QA/QC issues were identified. All results and QA/QC data have been reviewed by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG, Chief Exploration Officer and Qualified Person for the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company with a 100% interest in five district-scale projects across two gold camps covering more than 50,000 acres in west-central Wyoming. The Company is focused on discovery in one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and on advancing district-scale Archean gold exploration in Wyoming.

On Behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann

Chief Executive Officer

More Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit the Company's website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/relevant-gold-commences-5-000-metre-drill-program-and-updates-exploration-model-a-1205788