Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Launches Fully Funded 2026 Drill Program and Receives Five-Year BLM Expanded Exploration Permit at Bradley Peak

5,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling to test continuity, seek higher-grade zones, and define next-stage targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce the launch of its fully funded 2026 exploration program at the Company's 100%-owned Bradley Peak Gold Camp in central Wyoming, following approval by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") of an expanded five-year Plan of Operations.

Bradley Peak lies within the Company's district-scale land position along Wyoming's Oregon Trail Structural Belt, an underexplored Archean terrane with many geological characteristics analogous to major Canadian orogenic gold camps. Apex is one of 6 exploration targets identified at Bradley Peak (see Sep. 26, 2024 release), and the only exploration target to be drilled to date (see Jan. 21, 2026 release).

Building on the Company's inaugural 2025 drill program, which intersected gold mineralization in every hole over approximately 600 metres (m) along the Apex mineralized shear zone, the 2026 program is designed to test the shear's continuations and test a parallel mineralized shear structure (BPEX) identified in 2025 mapping. Both zones remain open in all directions (see Jan. 21, 2026 release).

2026 plans include 5,000 to 7,000 m of core drilling to test continuity along strike and down-plunge, evaluate the potential of parallel gold-bearing shear zones, and identify targets for follow-up drilling later in the 2026 season.

The program is designed to answer major technical questions required to advance Apex from a confirmed gold-bearing shear system toward larger-scale mineralization:

Strike Continuity: Step-out drilling will test the continuity of the >2.5 km Apex shear corridor, beyond the initial 600 m of strike length tested in 2025.

Plunge Continuity: Drilling will test mineralization to depth, evaluating whether gold-bearing alteration and mineralization continues beneath known surface trends and 2025 drill intercepts.

Higher-Grade Controls: The program will test interpreted structural features, including inflections, flexures and plunge corridors, that are considered favorable for higher-grade gold mineralization.

BPEX Scale Potential: Drilling will continue to evaluate the BPEX shear zone as a parallel gold-bearing structure, potentially expanding the overall mineralization footprint.

"Our 2025 drilling confirmed that Apex is a real gold-bearing shear system. The 2026 program is about answering the next set of questions that matter: how continuous is the system, where does it strengthen, and how many parallel structures can contribute to the broader discovery opportunity at Bradley Peak," said Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer of Relevant Gold. "With the five-year BLM Plan of Operations now approved, we have the flexibility to drill Apex, BPEX, and additional parallel structures to the north. That is a major step forward because it allows us to accelerate our exploration program as we vector toward making the discoveries we believe lie on the property."

Five-Year BLM Plan of Operations Provides Long-Term Flexibility

The newly approved BLM Plan of Operations provides a five-year framework for expanded drilling and exploration at Bradley Peak. The Plan allows the Company to advance drilling beyond the Apex zone, including testing additional parallel structures to the north.

The approval authorizes up to 16 acres of disturbance, up to 110 drill pad locations, three laydown areas, and concurrent reclamation, giving the Company significant flexibility to evaluate multiple targets across the broader Bradley Peak Gold Camp (Figure 2).

Figure 1. Long section of the Apex gold system showing highlighted 2025 drill pierce points with associated assays, interpreted mineralized plunge corridors, and the approximate depth of planned 2026 drilling. The 2026 program is designed to test the continuity of multiple interpreted mineralized plunge corridors that remain open along strike and at depth.

Priority 2026 Drill Targets

The 2026 drill program will focus on priority structural targets defined by the 2025 drill campaign, integrated with the Company's geological model VTEM geophysical data, mapping and geochemistry.

Apex Priority Targets

Northern Inflection: Test the interpreted plunge extension of mineralization intersected in hole 25AP-003 and the strike continuity of the Apex shear corridor.

Central Inflection: Evaluate mineralization encountered in hole 25AP-004 approximately 100 to 300 m down plunge while testing interpreted structural traps, including flexures and fold geometries identified from oriented core.

Southern Inflection: Test a broad mineralized shear zone associated with favorable structural geometry and one of Apex's strongest surface gold trends.

Additional Discovery Targets

BPEX Shear Zone: Evaluate the down-plunge continuation of mineralization while testing an interpreted parallel gold-bearing shear corridor within the broader Apex system.

Northern Parallel Structures: The approved Plan of Operations also provides flexibility to test additional parallel structures north of Apex, providing flexibility to prioritize future discovery drilling as the Company's geological model evolves.

Figure 2. Bradley Peak overview showing the principal 2026 exploration target areas within the approved five-year Plan of Operations. Follow-up drilling will systematically evaluate the interpreted Apex structural corridor through testing of the Northern, Central and Southern Inflection targets and the BPEX shear zone, while maintaining flexibility to advance additional targets across the Bradley Peak Gold Camp.

2026 Exploration Program

In parallel with drilling, Relevant Gold will continue integrating geological mapping, geochemistry and geophysics across the Bradley Peak Gold Camp to continue to refine the Company's exploration model. The integrated exploration program is expected to:

refine the structural model at Apex;

expand and prioritize gold targets across the Bradley Peak Gold Camp;

integrate VTEM, mapping and geochemistry into a unified targeting model; and

generate additional drill-ready targets for future campaigns.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company with a 100% interest in five district-scale projects across two gold camps covering more than 50,000 acres in west-central Wyoming. The Company is focused on discovery in one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and on unlocking Wyoming's potential for large-scale Archean gold systems.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann

Chief Executive Officer

More Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit the Company's website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 exploration program; the expected scope, timing and objectives of drilling at Apex, BPEX, and northern parallel structures; the potential for follow-up drilling later in the 2026 field season; the potential for expanded discovery drilling in 2027; the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data; the anticipated receipt and use of VTEM survey results; and the Company's ability to advance targets under the newly approved BLM Plan of Operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this release. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks related to exploration results, drill contractor availability, weather and seasonal access, permitting and bonding requirements, regulatory approvals, financing, commodity prices, geological interpretation, operational execution and general market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/relevant-gold-launches-fully-funded-2026-drill-program-and-receives-five-year-blm-1188337