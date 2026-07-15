Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Completes State-Supported Geophysical Survey At Bradley Peak Gold Camp

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) ("Relevant Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced high-resolution airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") and magnetic survey across its 100%-owned Bradley Peak Gold Camp in central Wyoming (see release dated July 2, 2025).

The program was partially funded through a US$226,533 matching grant awarded under the Wyoming Energy Matching Funds ("EMF") program administered by the Wyoming Energy Authority ("WEA"). The survey represents an important milestone in the Company's ongoing efforts to advance district-scale gold exploration across Wyoming's underexplored Archean terranes.

VTEM Survey Highlights

Geotech Ltd. completed a 1,912 line-km VTEM TM survey across Bradley Peak Gold Camp.

Survey supported by Wyoming Energy Matching Funds Program.

Covers approximately 32,000 acres of prospective Archean geology.

Supports future drill targeting and district-scale exploration planning.

Demonstrates successful deployment of Wyoming state funding.

Data expected to contribute to 2026 and 2027 drilling and exploration programs.

"We're extremely pleased to complete this important VTEM survey and grateful for the support of the Wyoming Energy Authority and the State of Wyoming," said Rob Bergmann, CEO of Relevant Gold. "Programs like the EMF initiative help accelerate the application of modern geoscience to underexplored regions such as Wyoming's Archean terranes. This survey adds an important layer of data that we expect will significantly improve our understanding of the structural framework at Bradley Peak and help prioritize drill targets as we continue advancing the camp."

The airborne VTEMTM system is designed to detect magnetic and resistivity contrasts associated with buried structural corridors, sulfide mineralization, graphitic shear zones and hydrothermal alteration systems beneath cover. At Bradley Peak, the Company expects the survey to improve its understanding of the structural architecture controlling gold mineralization and assist in identifying and prioritizing additional drill targets across the camp.

Figure 1. VTEMTM survey flight lines (red) overlaid on satellite imagery of the Bradley Peak Gold Camp area.

The data will be integrated with Relevant Gold's existing geological mapping, geochemical sampling, drilling results, structural interpretations and airborne magnetic datasets. The Company expects to receive final processed data products and preliminary interpretation deliverables from Geotech Ltd. in advance of planned Bradley Peak exploration activities, and intends to provide additional updates as interpretations are completed and results become available.

Relevant Gold's exploration strategy is focused on identifying district-scale orogenic gold systems within Wyoming's Archean greenstone belts, which the Company believes share important geological and structural similarities with major Archean gold camps elsewhere in North America. The Bradley Peak VTEMTM survey is expected to contribute to both Company targeting efforts and the broader geological understanding of the Seminoe Mountains region, where limited modern airborne electromagnetic coverage exists.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold holds a 100% interest in 5 district-scale projects spread across two gold camps comprising more than 50,000 acres in west-central Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally. The Relevant Gold team is focused on exploration and discovery and unlocking Wyoming as a potential for Abitibi-scale deposits yet to be discovered.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/relevant-gold-completes-state-supported-geophysical-survey-at-bradley-peak-gold-c-1190878