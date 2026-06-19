Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting and Welcomes New Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting, including:

Setting the number of directors at six;

The election of all director nominees;

The appointment of Smythe LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and

Re-approval of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

A total of 61 common shareholders were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 54.75% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

The following individuals were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Sarah Weber (board chair)

Rob Bergmann

Brian Lentz

Peter Megaw

Larry Taddei

Mal Karwowska

As previously disclosed in the Company's management information circular, Ron Parratt did not stand for re-election, and Mal Karwowska was elected to the board of directors (the "Board") as his successor. The Company thanks Mr. Parratt for his dedicated service and contributions since joining the Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Mal to the Relevant Gold Board," said Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Relevant Gold. "Her extensive experience in corporate development, capital markets, investor relations, and mining finance will be a valuable addition as we continue advancing our portfolio and growing the Company.

"On behalf of the Board and management team, I would also like to sincerely thank Ron Parratt for his years of service, guidance, and commitment to Relevant Gold. Ron has been a trusted advisor and a valued member of our Board during a formative period in the Company's growth, and we are grateful for his many contributions. We wish him all the best in the future."

About Mal Karwowska

Ms. Karwowska brings over 17 years of experience in the mining industry with a focus on corporate development, capital markets, investor relations, and principal investing. She is currently Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations at Newcore Gold Ltd., where she has played a key role in corporate strategy and shareholder engagement.

Previously, Ms. Karwowska held roles in investment banking with National Bank Financial, where she advised mining companies on equity financings and strategic transactions. She also worked in principal investing with Pacific Road Capital Management as well as Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC, where she focused on portfolio management and asset evaluation. In addition, Ms. Karwowska held corporate development roles with Oxygen Capital Corp. and First Mining Gold Corp., contributing to corporate strategy, asset evaluation, and capital markets initiatives. This experience provides her with a broad perspective across public markets, private capital, and corporate development within the mining sector. Ms. Karwowska holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Accounting from the Sauder School of Business at The University of British Columbia.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company with a 100% interest in five district-scale projects across two gold camps covering more than 50,000 acres in west-central Wyoming. The Company is focused on discovery in one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and on unlocking Wyoming's potential for large-scale Archean gold systems.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/relevant-gold-announces-results-of-annual-and-special-general-meeting-and-welcome-1179317