Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to report that initial interpretation of its recently completed high-resolution airborne magnetic and VLF-EM survey has highlighted broad magnetic trends across the Tyee Titanium Project in Quebec's Côte-Nord region. The new geophysical dataset is being integrated with the Company's 2026 prospecting results and historical exploration data to refine and prioritize targets for future exploration.

The survey was flown at 50-metre line spacing with 500-metre tie lines and covered approximately 2,441 line-kilometres across the Project. Eureka has also recently expanded the Tyee Project to approximately 109 km² through the staking of additional claims. The tighter line spacing provides a higher-resolution geophysical dataset that complements the Company's June 2026 prospecting program, which identified six new massive ilmenite occurrences across multiple target areas.

Highlights

High-resolution airborne MAG / VLF-EM survey completed over the 109 km² Tyee Titanium Project.

Approximately 2,441 line kilometres flown on 50-metre line spacing.

High-resolution magnetic and VLF-EM datasets now integrated with historical exploration and the Company's 2026 prospecting program.

Principal exploration target areas occur within broader magnetic trends identified across the Project.

Survey results will support continued geological interpretation and refinement of future exploration targets.

"Our June field program demonstrated that titanium mineralization is widespread across several areas of the Tyee Project, and this new high-resolution survey gives us a much clearer picture of the broader geophysical setting around those occurrences," commented Danny Matthews, Chief Executive Officer. "What stands out is the scale and continuity of the magnetic trends across the Project. We now have a significantly improved dataset to integrate with our field results as we refine and prioritize the next generation of exploration targets at Tyee."

The airborne survey, completed by Novatem Inc., collected approximately 2,441 line kilometres of high-resolution magnetic and VLF-EM data across the entire Project.

Initial interpretation demonstrates that the Company's principal exploration target areas are situated within a broader network of regional magnetic features extending across the Project. These datasets are now being integrated with geological mapping, historical exploration data and surface sampling to improve Eureka's understanding of the geological controls on titanium mineralization and to prioritize follow-up exploration.

Figure 1. Magnetic analytic signal map from the 2026 airborne MAG/VLF-EM survey showing Eureka's principal exploration target areas, historical titanium occurrences and 2026 prospecting results. The analytic signal highlights localized magnetic responses and broader magnetic trends across the Tyee Project that are being integrated with geological observations to support ongoing target refinement.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9639/309274_7243f39194727b42_001full.jpg

The VLF-EM survey provides an additional dataset for evaluating geological trends and structural features across the property. When combined with the magnetic survey and geological observations, these data will assist the Company in refining priority exploration areas and evaluating the continuity of prospective geological trends.

Figure 2. VLF-EM Total Field map from the 2026 airborne MAG/VLF-EM survey showing Eureka's principal exploration target areas, historical titanium occurrences and 2026 prospecting results. The VLF-EM data highlights conductive trends across the Project and provides a complementary dataset for geological interpretation and future exploration planning.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9639/309274_7243f39194727b42_002full.jpg

Next Steps

The Company is continuing to integrate the airborne geophysical data with geological mapping, prospecting observations, historical exploration data and surface sampling. This work will support the ongoing refinement and prioritization of exploration targets and help guide future field programs across the Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Eureka Metals Corp.

Eureka Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of exploration projects in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Québec, prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Danny Matthews

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309274

Source: Eureka Metals Corp.