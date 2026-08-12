Phase II program soil survey results show that nickel-copper anomalies extend over multiple kilometres and are closely associated with mapped amphibolite host rocks similar to those at the nearby NexMetals Selebi Mine's Selebi Main deposit.

Eastport's Selebi-East Project is located on the Selebi-Phikwe Belt which hosts multiple historic nickel-copper mines, and is approximately 7km east of the NexMetals Mining Corp's Selebi Mine project where recently reported drilling intersected an 11.5m interval of massive sulphide grading 7.65% CuEq (NexMetals, Drill hole SMD-26-212-W1, TSX-V: NEXM, NASDAQ: NEXM).1

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the positive initial results from the Phase II Geochemistry and Geophysical Exploration Program (the "Program") at the Selebi-East Project ("Selebi-East" or the "Project") which is prospective for nickel, copper and platinum group elements ("PGE"), in northeast Botswana. The Phase II program commencement was announced April 15, 2026 (link). The Program builds on existing geochemical soil anomalies and untested geophysical conductors within the same geological domain as the nearby Selebi Mine held by NexMetals Mining Corp. (see Figure 1 for Location Map).

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer, commented;

"The Phase II nickel and copper soil sample results, with their close correlation to the mapped trend of the amphibolite host rocks at the nearby NexMetals Selebi Mine, are very positive for the Selibi-East Project. Of particular note is the number and size of the anomalies which cover several kilometres of prospective strike length, and which warrant further detailed investigation.

The next stage of exploration will focus on a targeted deep-penetrating geophysical survey to better define subsurface targets, with final drill collar locations to be selected following the receipt of the remaining soil sample results and completion of the geophysical programme.

This is an exciting development for the Eastport team. The Selebi-Phikwe Belt hosts multiple known copper-nickel deposits, including the historic Selebi Mine just 7km from our prospecting licences, indicating that the mineralising system has already been repeated multiple times across the belt."







Figure 1: Selebi-East Project Location Map, Showing Eastport Licence Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/309270_3478539e64c85998_001full.jpg

The NexMetals Selebi Mine is a past-producing underground copper, nickel, and cobalt operation. Amphibolite hosted mineralisation supported historical production of approximately 40.5Mt grading 0.64% Ni and 0.90% Cu between 1980 and 2016. The project currently hosts a mineral resource of approximately 28Mt grading at 0.93% Ni and 1.44% Cu with ongoing exploration drilling indicating the deposit remains open at depth.2 The Company cautions that whilst similar amphibolite rock units are understood to extend within the Selebi-East Project there can be no guarantee that the amphibolites will host mineralisation.

The soil geochemical sampling method that has defined Eastport's multi-kilometre long nickel-copper soil anomalies is the same exploration technique used by Bamangwato Concessions Limited ("BCL") to discover the neighbouring Selebi Mine in 1963. BCL's geochemical soil sampling conducted in stages from 1959 to 1963, defined a clear 1.6km long nickel-copper anomaly sitting over the surface expression of the underlying amphibolite geology. That anomaly became a formal mineral discovery mid-1963, as subsequent drilling by BCL, targeting the anomaly, hit the sulphides hosted by the amphibolite.

At the Selebi Mine, the weathering of near-surface mineralised amphibolite released nickel and copper into the residual soils, creating a coherent 1.6km geochemical anomaly that directly overlies the host rock, and which guided subsequent drilling to discover the sulphide mineralisation.

Eastport's current geochemical results are interpreted to show a comparable spatial coincidence between elevated nickel-copper values in soil and the mapped amphibolite units within the same Selebi-Phikwe Belt (see Figures 2 to 5 below). Whilst soil anomalies alone do not confirm the presence of economic mineralisation at depth, the repeated association of this geochemical signature with amphibolite-hosted deposit across the belt increases the potential that similar mineralising systems may be present at the Selebi-East Project.







Figure 2: Copper soil sampling results for licence area PL003 showing strong correlation between amphibolites (mafic/ultramafic rocks) and copper in soil sample grades.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/309270_3478539e64c85998_002full.jpg







Figure 3: Nickel soil sampling results for licence area PL003 showing strong correlation between amphibolites (mafic/ultramafic rocks) and nickel in soil sample grades.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/309270_3478539e64c85998_003full.jpg







Figure 4: Copper soil sample anomalies correlating well with amphibolites in licence area PL004.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/309270_3478539e64c85998_004full.jpg





Figure 5: Nickel soil sample anomalies correlating well with amphibolites in licence area PL004.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/309270_3478539e64c85998_005full.jpg

The Selebi-East Project, located only seven kilometres from the Selebi Mine, comprises five prospecting licenses where historical exploration has identified potential nickel-copper mineralisation. The Phase II Exploration Program (see Figure 1) included:

Geochemical soil sampling grid expansion to infill and extend coverage of targets over multiple prospective amphibolite units with known nickel-copper responses.

Electromagnetic and gravity geophysics to test priority soil anomalies and define potential sulphide targets for future drilling.

The Phase II soil sampling results were collected within prospecting licence areas PL001, PL003 and PL2183. Results within PL003 show a strong correlation between the mapped amphibolites and nickel and copper grades reported, with similar results to previous soil surveys completed by the Company in 2023/24 on PL002 and PL004. The results for PL2183 are pending and will be reported once they have been received and interpreted.

Soil sampling on PL001 reported limited Ni-Cu anomalies, however they are not believed to be conclusive and are interpreted to have migrated from streams, and may not be in-situ.

Two electromagnetic geophysical survey test lines were completed over two grid areas (PL002 and PL004). The geophysical survey results are currently inconclusive as the survey may not have penetrated deep enough, due to the available cable length. The Company is preparing to use a different deeper seeking electromagnetic technique (time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey) on the same test lines.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nicholas O'Reilly MIMMM (QMR) MAusIMM MSc DIC, an independent consultant and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGEs on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Daniel Major"

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer

Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

For further information about Eastport, please contact:

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metal's portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof; and the receipt of final approval of the Offering from the TSXV.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain final approval from the TSXV for the Offering; fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metals portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 Reported July 22, 2026 see https://nexmetalsmining.com/investors/news-releases/nexmetals-reports-11-15-metres-of-7-65-cueq-3-10-cu-2-21-ni-at-selebi-main-highlighting-a-kilometre-scale-trend-of-thick-high-grade-massive-sulphides/

2 Source: https://nexmetalsmining.com/selebi-mine/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309270

Source: Eastport Critical Metals Corp.