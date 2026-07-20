Phase One infill drilling has successfully confirmed the continuity and consistency of copper (Cu) mineralisation at the NAK-Main deposit

Assay results demonstrate the apparent thickness of Nak-Main, with three holes intersecting more than 100m of copper mineralisation including internal higher-grade zones of 0.5% to >1.5 % Cu

Copper mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth reinforcing the potential scale of the Nakalakwana deposit

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive assay results from the diamond drilling program at the Matsitama Copper Project.

The first batch of assay results comprising 6 holes drilled as part of the NAK-Main zone historical resource infill drilling program announced on May 1, 2026 (link here.) have been received, with 5 holes confirming the presence of a thick copper-rich mineralised zone at the Nakalakwana deposit (see Figures 1 & 2).

Daniel Major, CEO, commented;

"The first batch of assay results from the Phase One drilling at the Nak-Main zone are extremely encouraging and successfully confirm the historical results demonstrating continuous copper mineralisation over 100 metres with multiple higher grade zones.

The primary objective of this Phase One programme was to validate the historical drilling and to allow us to bring the historical SAMREC 2007 compliant mineral resource estimate into compliance with a future planned 43-101 compliant mineral resource update. In addition to proving up the Nak-Main zone resource potential, the step-out drilling assay results, which are currently awaited, will test the strike extent east and west of Nak-Main that represents a consolidated length of more than 10km.

We look forward to releasing further results for Nak-Main and the step-out drilling at Nak-East and West in due course."





Figure 1: Nakalakwana Phase 1 Drilling highlighting Geology Structures

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Figure 2: Nak Main Phase 1 drilling hole locations

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The assay results, obtained using ALS-Chemex South Africa's ICP-AES analytical technique (ME-ICP61), recognize a thick copper-rich mineralised zone associated with the Nak-Main deposit Mineralization was intersected in all five drill holes, as indicated in the Downhole Intersections below;

Drill Hole NAKDD25-003

137.1 m @ 2,346 ppm Cu from 80.3. m, including: 17.7 m @ 3,866 ppm Cu from 80.3 m, 59.4 m @ 2,027 ppm Cu from 122.0 m, 37.4m @4,289 ppm Cu from 181.7 m.



Drill Hole NAKDD25-004

100.6 m @ 2,394 ppm Cu from 142.7 m, including: 10.0 m @ 4,343 ppm Cu from 148.8 m, 28.5 m @ 3,421 ppm Cu from 250.9 m.



Drill Hole NAKDD25-007

109.6 m @ 3,002 ppm Cu from 16.0 m, including: 54.2 m @ 4,690 ppm Cu from 73.4 m, including; 21.9 m @ 5,024 ppm Cu from 75.4 m, 14.1 m @ 7,192 ppm Cu from 111.5 m.



Drill Hole NAKDD25-011

34.7 m @ 1,854 ppm Cu from 140.0 m

Drill Hole NAKDD25-008 mineralised for over 28 m from 160m downhole but average grades below 1000 ppm Cu (composite 28.2m @ 338 ppm Cu).

The Company's flagship Matsitama Copper Project in northeast Botswana, encompasses a contiguous block of six Prospecting Licenses ("PLs") covering approximately 1,845 km2 and near the village of Matsitama, approximately 85 km west of Francistown.

Historical exploration at Matsitama, including soil sampling programs, has highlighted widespread anomalous copper over the PLs. The copper anomalies combined with the presence of two copper mines (one operating and one historical) and a historical mineral resource (see below) at Nakalakwana, supports the Company's view that further exploration at the Matsitama Copper Project is likely to identify additional mineralised zones.

In the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Matsitama Copper Project, Central District, Botswana, dated March 19, 2025 the authors identified over 20 copper prospects across the Property (see Figure 3), ranking the top five as follows:

Nakalakwana Hill and surrounding deposits.

Copper Snake (Lepashe, Palamela, Tau).

Tholo and Tholo North.

Phute.

Phudulooga.





Figure 3: Overview of the Copper Mines and Prospects at Matsitama Copper Project

Source: Micon (2024)

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1 Historical Resource

Eastport does not consider the 2013 SRK Consulting (South Africa) Pty Limited ("SRK") mineral resource as current. SRK was contracted by Matsitama Minerals (Pty) Ltd ("Matsitama") to undertake the update of the Mineral Resources for the Nakalakwana Hill copper deposit on the basis of data from 30 drillholes completed during 2012. Mineral Resources classified as Indicated and Inferred in accordance with the definitions and guidelines of the SAMREC Code 2007 edition were reported from the optimistic pit as shown in Table 2.

Table 1: Historical Mineral Resources for Nakalakwana based on the optimistic pit and a cut-off grade of 3000 ppm, SRK 2013

Resource Class Tonnage (Mt) Copper Grade (ppm) Indicated 6.8 4,800 Inferred 3.1 4,294 Total 9.9 4,640 Table Note: Historical Resource stated in compliance with SAMREC 2007

In classifying the Mineral resources for Nakalakwana, SRK reviewed the drillhole data distribution, the consistency in the grade distributions, the QA/QC, the spatial continuity observed in the variograms and the quality of the estimates concomitant with the quantity of composites informing the estimates. SRK considered the relatively well informed areas with drillhole intersections within 50 m spacing and with demonstrated consistency in the grade distribution as Indicated Mineral Resources. The block estimates informed by data spaced more than 50 m apart were classified as Inferred Mineral Resources. The classification was consistent with the guidelines and definitions of The SAMREC Code (2007 edition), which has since been superseded.

For Cut-off grade optimisation SRK obtained realistic costs based on the Mowana pit operations from African Copper PLC and applied an escalation factor of 30% to the revenue factors and reduced the mining costs by 30 % for the optimistic scenario for reporting resources. The pit optimisation run based on this scenario indicated a cut-off grade of about 3 000 ppm Cu and a pit shell within which total mineral resources of 9.9 Mt at 4,640 ppm Cu were reported at the 3,000 ppm cut-off grade (Table 1).

The Qualified Person ("QP") considers the historical estimate to be relevant as an indication of the potential scale and grade of mineralization at Nakalakwana and as a basis for guiding future exploration and resource delineation programs. The estimate was prepared by a reputable independent consulting firm using industry-standard methodologies applicable at the time. However, its reliability is limited by the age of the data (2012 drilling), the relatively wide drill spacing in portions of the deposit, and the absence of verification work by the current QP. In addition, key economic and technical assumptions, including costs, recoveries, and metallurgical performance, have not been independently validated by the Company.

The Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource categories reported under the SAMREC Code (2007) are broadly comparable to the Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource categories as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards adopted under NI 43-101, in that both classification systems are based on geological confidence and data quality. However, the historical estimate has not been prepared in accordance with CIM Definition Standards, including the explicit requirement to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction ("RPEEE"), and therefore should not be relied upon as a current mineral resource.

Significant work is required to verify and upgrade the historical estimate to a current mineral resource compliant with NI 43-101. The Company would need to validate historical data and QA/QC, complete additional drilling, update geological modelling, undertake metallurgical work, and establish economic parameters supporting RPEEE.

The SRK 2013 Mineral Resource estimate is considered to be historical as it was reported in line with the 2007 Edition of the SAMREC Code which has subsequently been superseded by the 2016 Edion of the SAMREC Code. The SAMREC Code (2016) adopted the CRIRSCO (Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards) standard definitions, bringing SAMREC 2016 into full alignment with the International Reporting Code Template and as an acceptable foreign code under NI 43-101. The Company intends to complete a CIM-compliant mineral resource estimate incorporating additional drilling and updated technical and economic assumptions. Neither the QP, the Company, nor its consultants have undertaken sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nicholas O'Reilly MIMMM (QMR) MAusIMM MSc DIC, an independent consultant and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.





Eastport Critical Metals Corp: Project Location Map

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About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGE's on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Daniel Major"

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer

Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metal's portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof; and the receipt of final approval of the Offering from the TSXV.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain final approval from the TSXV for the Offering; fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metal's portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305647

Source: Eastport Critical Metals Corp.