Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company"), the Botswana-focused critical metals development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Major as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, the Company's co-founder and current CEO, will move to Chair of the Board, and David Minchin, currently Chair, will move to Co-Chair.

Daniel Major, incoming CEO, commented: "Eastport has assembled a high-quality portfolio of critical metal projects in one of Africa's most stable and prospective jurisdictions. In just six months since listing, the team launched three concurrent drill programs, secured strategic support from a leading natural resources fund, and announced a new uranium discovery at Foley, while advancing resource-definition drilling at the Nakalakwana copper deposit and Phase 1 Drilling at the Semarule REE project.

"Having spent a large portion of my career advancing African projects from discovery through feasibility studies towards development, I am excited to lead the excellent Eastport team through this next phase of optimising results, prioritising assets, and fast-tracking clear economic pathways for shareholders and our stakeholders in Botswana."

Daniel Major is a mining engineer with more than 35 years' experience in the mining industry from banking and finance (JP Morgan, HSBC) to developing projects across (including operating mines); uranium, copper, gold and critical minerals, with particular depth in Africa. He most recently served as CEO of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV) from 2012 to 2025, taking the company public and advancing a multi-jurisdictional African portfolio through feasibility studies and ESIAs. Daniel has over 20 years experience as an executive leading companies in Canada, South America and Russia. He holds a B.Eng (Hons) in Mining Engineering from the Camborne School of Mines and currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Co-Founder and Incoming Executive Chairman commented, "As Co-Founder of Eastport after nearly 7-years, it is of paramount responsibility that the Board and I continually evaluate how to create value for our shareholders and local stakeholders.

"The period to present has been one of incredible dedication by the entire Eastport team globally with a clear focus on our deliverables. We are currently experiencing and going through one of the most palpable shifts in attitudes towards commodities, energy and how we securely rely on access to either. For Eastport, our incredible team have dedicated many years to position our shareholders and stakeholders to benefit from this change in attitude.

"Our projects are only as strong as our team and to this end we are always seeking talent that will augment value, and executives of Daniel's calibre, with a proven record of advancing African projects from discovery through feasibility are rare. I am delighted to welcome Daniel to Eastport at this exciting and intense time.

"I look forward to working closely with him in my capacity as Co-Founder & Executive Chairman as we continue to progress our copper, uranium and rare earth mineral interests toward clear economic decisions."

Eastport Critical Metals Corp: Project Location Map

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Issue of Options

In connection with Mr. Major's appointment, the Company has agreed to issue 500,000 options to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company to Mr. Major (the "CEO Options") on the effective date pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The CEO Options will be exercisable at a price equal to a 20% premium to the five-day volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares immediately preceding the date of grant and will be subject to a staged vesting schedule. An initial 100,000 CEO Options will vest immediately upon Mr. Major's appointment as Chief Executive Officer, a further 150,000 Options will vest upon completion of 12 months of continuous service as Chief Executive Officer, and the remaining 250,000 Options will vest upon completion of 18 months of continuous service as Chief Executive Officer. The CEO Options will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Additionally, the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,200,000 incentive stock options to eligible directors, officers and consultants pursuant to its stock option plan (the "Options"). The Options will be exercisable at a price equal to a 20% premium to the five-day volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares immediately preceding July 1, 2026, being the date of grant. The Options vest immediately on issuance and expire five years from the date of issuance.

The CEO Options and the Options are not transferrable. The common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options will be subject to a four-month resale restriction from the date of grant.

About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGE's on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi"

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Chair

Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metal's portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; and the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; and operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metal's portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will conduct its exploration programs as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Eastport Critical Metals Corp.