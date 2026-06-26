Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company") the Botswana-focused critical minerals developer with a portfolio spanning copper, uranium, rare earth elements and nickel-copper-PGE, is proud to confirm its sponsorship and active participation at the Future of Mining Summit 2026, Gaborone, Botswana.

The Summit is Botswana's largest and most influential mining conference, taking place between, 29-30 June 2026, at Boipuso Hall, Fairgrounds Holdings, Gaborone, under the theme "Mining for Transformation: Economic Diversification & Shared Prosperity." It will convene over 2,000 delegates, including senior government officials, mining executives, investors, and key industry players to shape the future of Botswana's mining sector.

Eastport, is a sponsor to the event and will have a booth with many of the Eastport team members present; Executive Management Team including Managing Director, Dr. Gomotsang Tshoso, members of our Board & newly appointed CEO, Daniel Major.

"Events like the Future of Mining Summit are essential platforms for collaboration, knowledge exchange and building the partnerships that will drive Botswana's next phase of mining-led growth," said incoming CEO Daniel Major. "I am excited to be in Gaborone this weekend with our experienced local leadership team to engage directly with government, industry peers and potential partners as we accelerate Eastport's exciting projects."

The Summit provides a timely opportunity to showcase progress across Eastport's key assets - the flagship Matsitama Copper Project (including the Nakalakwana Hill deposit), the Foley Uranium Project adjacent to the Letlhakane deposit, the Semarule REE Project, and nickel-copper-PGE opportunities at Selebi-East and Keng.

ITG Trading (Market Maker)

The Company further announced that it has signed an amendment to its contract with Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") for ITG's market making services (the "Market Making Agreement"). The Company and ITG agreed to increase the monthly service fee for ITG's market making services from $6,500 to $7,500 CAD. No other changes were made to the Market Making Agreement. Please refer to the Company's press release dated January 12, 2026 for a summary of terms of the Market Making Agreement.

Eastport Critical Metals Corp: Project Location Map

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About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGE's on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi"

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, CEO

Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metal's portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; and the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; and operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metal's portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will conduct its exploration programs ofas currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302914

Source: Eastport Critical Metals Corp.