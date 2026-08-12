

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wilmar International (F34.SI) reported that its first half net profit was $608.9 million compared to $594.9 million, last year, an increase of 2.3%. The company reported a 13% increase in pre-tax profit to $1.06 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $937.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in US cents, was 9.7 compared to 9.5. Core net profit improved by 10% to $641.5 million from $583.7 million, last year. The company said the improvement was driven by stronger performances in the Feed & Industrial Products and Food Products segments. Revenue was $38.56 billion compared to $32.89 billion, previous year, up 17.2%.



The Board has approved an interim tax exempt dividend of S$0.05 per share. The interim dividend will be paid on September 2, 2026.



Wilmar shares closed trading at S$3.94 on Singapore Exchange, down 0.51%.



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