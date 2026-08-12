

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wilmar International Ltd. (WLMIF.PK) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $608.9 million, or $0.097 per share. This compares with $594.9 million, or $0.095 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $38.559 billion from $32.891 billion last year.



Wilmar International Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $608.9 Mln. vs. $594.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.097 vs. $0.095 last year. -Revenue: $38.559 Bln vs. $32.891 Bln last year.



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