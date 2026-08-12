Las Vegas Sands Donates $450,000 to The WASH Foundation

Funding supports the company's 13th hygiene kit build to benefit people facing hardships, grants to water champions in Sands' regions and the foundation's WASH programs.

Published by Las Vegas Sands

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: =LVS) has contributed $450,000 to The WASH Foundation, totaling more than $6.5 million in contributions since 2014 for the organization's efforts to bring safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) to the 4.2 billion people globally who lack access to these resources.

The 2026 Sands Cares investment supports three foundational priorities: assembling and donating hygiene supplies for people facing hardships through the annual Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build, funding innovative water initiatives in Sands' regions through The Drop By Drop Project and providing general funding for The WASH Foundation's programs to strengthen its organizational capacity.

"This year's contribution reflects something rare in corporate partnerships - after more than a decade, Sands' commitment to our mission has only deepened," Shawn Seipler, founder and CEO of Clean the World Global and chairman of The WASH Foundation board, said. "The 2026 Sands Cares investment touches every dimension of our work, from hygiene kits reaching families in crisis, to water stewardship in the company's home regions, to the operational backbone that lets us scale what works."

Sands was an early supporter of the foundation's WASH programs and its affiliate Clean the World's efforts to collect discarded hygiene amenities for recycling and distribution to vulnerable individuals and families. Over the course of the partnership, Sands, Clean the World and The WASH Foundation have diverted more than 667,000 pounds of waste from landfills and collaborated to distribute 4.6 million bars of soap to people in need.

Together, Sands and the foundation launched the annual Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World in 2014, when the company also funded the transition of Clean the World's LasVegas recycling center into a full soap manufacturing operation through a $1 million donation for both initiatives. Sands also provided seed funding for the foundation's launch of the Fresh Start WASH and Wellness Program, which offers mobile shower services to people facing homelessness. Another innovative collaboration is The Drop By Drop Project, which provides grants for water stewardship and conservation programs in Sands' operating regions of Macao and Singapore.

Continuing these long-standing priorities, the 2026 Sands Cares contribution to The WASH Foundation supports the following initiatives.

Global Hygiene Kit Build: In a series of builds in Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas, Sands Team Members will assemble 65,000 hygiene kits for distribution by The WASH Foundation to people facing hardships and crisis situations in these regions. The annual Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World has yielded more than 1.1 million kits produced by Sands Team Members since 2014.

The Drop By Drop Project: The Sands Cares donation continues underwriting grants for Macao and Singapore projects that increase water resiliency, reinvigorate ecosystems, incubate new water solutions and engage the community in these areas.

In 2026, the program will support three impactful initiatives focused on sustainable water access, climate resilience and community restoration. Projects include the installation of household rainwater harvesting and filtration systems, innovative coastal ecosystem research programs, and the restoration of community spaces while strengthening local education, training and environmental monitoring efforts.

Capacity-Building Support: The third component of the Sands Cares funding is earmarked for capacity-building programs, operational needs and the foundation's annual gala, enabling the organization to maintain the infrastructure needed to effectively deliver, manage and scale WASH programs.

"Our WASH Foundation partnership continues to be a key Sands Cares priority as it's the only global nonprofit engagement in which all of our regions participate," Ron Reese, senior vice president of

global communications and corporate affairs, said. "Over the years we've collaborated with the foundation to bring many important programs to our regions, with our annual kit build growing to be one of our top Team Member and community engagement initiatives. It's an important symbol of our culture of service around the world."

To learn more about other global Sands Cares community engagement initiatives, visit https://www.sands.com/responsibility/communities/.

To learn more about The WASH Foundation, visit https://thewashfoundation.org/.

About Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

About The WASH FOUNDATION: Improving Health. Transforming Lives.

The WASH Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to transform the lives of women, children and communities worldwide, and improve their health by providing them with enhanced access to clean water, improved sanitation, hygiene education and critical hygiene supplies for disaster relief. The WASH Foundation partners with local governments and nongovernmental organizations to strengthen community policies, systems and infrastructure for future generations.

Since its establishment in 2009, The WASH Foundation has helped serve more than 17.8 million people, provided disaster relief supplies to over 1.7 million people, and distributed over 95.7 million bars of soap and 7.5 million hygiene and comfort kits. To learn more about The WASH Foundation and its global impact, please visit https://thewashfoundation.org/.

Contacts:

Kristin Koca

Sands

702.923.9142

Kristin.Koca@sands.com

Sara Weaver

The WASH Foundation/Clean the World Global

321.368.5719

sweaver@cleantheworld.org

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SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/las-vegas-sands-donates-450-000-to-the-wash-foundation-1206468