American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies CTO Yi Ding Named a 2026 Purdue Engineering 38 by 38 Award Recipient

Recognition Honors Young Purdue Engineering Alumni Demonstrating Accelerated Professional Success and Impact

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ) ("American Resources"), through its minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced that Dr. Yi Ding, Chief Technology Officer of ReElement Technologies, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Purdue Engineering 38 by 38 Award.

A graduate of Purdue University's Davidson School of Chemical Engineering, Ding is one of just 38 young engineering alumni recognized for demonstrating an accelerated trajectory of professional achievement, technical leadership and industry impact. Inspired by Purdue alumnus Neil Armstrong, who was 38 years old when he became the first person to walk on the moon, the annual award recognizes outstanding Purdue Engineering graduates who are shaping the future through innovation, leadership and service.

As Chief Technology Officer of ReElement Technologies, Ding has played a pivotal role in advancing the Company's chromatography-based refining platform from laboratory research and pilot-scale validation to commercial deployment. His leadership has helped establish ReElement as a leader in the development of scalable, environmentally responsible refining technologies for rare earth elements and critical minerals.

The recognition follows a significant milestone for ReElement, which recently announced the successful commissioning and operation of its first commercial-scale germanium production column at the Company's Marion, Indiana Advanced Technology Center. The achievement validated the scalability and modular architecture of ReElement's proprietary chromatography-based refining platform and marked the Company's transition from technology development and demonstration-scale validation to commercial-scale operations.

"Yi is an extraordinary scientist, engineer and leader, and this recognition is incredibly well deserved," said Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of ReElement Technologies. "His ability to translate complex science into scalable, real-world solutions is at the heart of what we are building at ReElement. Just days ago, we announced the successful commissioning of our first commercial-scale germanium production column at our Marion facility, validating our ability to scale our chromatography platform from laboratory development to commercial production. Yi's technical leadership has been fundamental to that achievement and to the platform we continue to build for the future. We are proud to see Purdue recognize both his accomplishments and his contributions to advancing domestic critical mineral refining."

Ding's recognition further underscores ReElement's continued investment in engineering excellence and technical innovation as the Company expands its commercial refining capabilities. With commercial-scale validation now complete, ReElement continues commissioning additional production lines at its Marion facility while advancing partnerships across the semiconductor, defense, advanced manufacturing, battery and permanent magnet industries.

The Company congratulates Yi on this well-deserved recognition and thanks Purdue Engineering for honoring the next generation of engineering leaders whose work is helping shape the future of American innovation.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a minority holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Its refining-first, multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform is designed to process a wide range of inputs - including recycled materials from permanent magnets, lithium-ion batteries, and industrial, defense, and technology waste streams, as well as mined ores, brines, and coal-based byproducts - into high-purity products that support a cost-effective, environmentally responsible, and circular supply chain.

ReElement's innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process leverages its exclusively licensed and internally developed intellectual property, integrating directly into partners' material processing flowsheets to enhance efficiency and adaptability across the global critical mineral supply chain. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is strategically developing an integrated critical materials ecosystem through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which brings together complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing, and advanced refining. Through this capital-efficient approach, the Company is building a flexible platform designed to adapt to evolving technologies, customer requirements, and national priorities while strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company's operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing, conditioning, and advanced refining through its strategic affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Together, these complementary capabilities enable American Resources to efficiently align diverse feedstock sources with growing commercial, industrial, and defense-sector demand.

American Resources' modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable growth, and strategic partnerships. By integrating complementary operating platforms rather than relying on traditional vertical integration, the Company is positioned to expand efficiently while supporting resilient, commercially sustainable supply chains across infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, and electrification markets. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/reelement-technologies-cto-yi-ding-named-a-2026-purdue-engineering-38-by-38-award-1206412