Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTCQB: AUHIF) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of an independent technical report for the Company's Silver Belle Project ("Silver Belle" or the "Project") in Eureka County, Nevada.

The report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Geology and Exploration of the Silver Belle Project, Eureka County, Nevada, USA" (the "Technical Report"), was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of August 9, 2026. The Technical Report was prepared by Craig Gibson, Ph.D., CPG, who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.

The Technical Report provides a comprehensive overview of Silver Belle, including its property ownership, geological setting, exploration history, historical and recent geochemical sampling, mineralization, and exploration potential. It also provides recommendations for the continued advancement of the Project.

"Completing the Technical Report is an important milestone for Silver Belle," said Arndt Roehlig, CEO of Advanced Gold. "The report brings together the extensive historical work completed across the property-including high-grade historic producers like the Phillipsburg and Silver Bell mines-with our recent mapping and surface sampling programs. This independent review provides a strong technical foundation for our next phase of work. With robust silver-lead-zinc mineralization identified at surface and highly prospective, blind Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) targets extending beneath the range-front gravels, we believe Silver Belle offers considerable opportunity for discovery and growth."

A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: Advanced Gold - 43-101.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Craig Gibson, Ph.D., CPG. Dr. Gibson is an independent Technical Advisor to the Company and a QP for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Company is filing the Technical Report on a voluntary basis, and this filing is not being made pursuant to subsection 8.3(1) of NI 43-101, as no disclosure document requiring the filing of a technical report has been filed by the Company in connection with the Project as of the date hereof.

Qualified Person

Craig Gibson, Ph.D., CPG, an independent qualified person (QP) as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The qualified person assumes that prior work and disclosure was completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the property but may not be representative of expected results.

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Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.