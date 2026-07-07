Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTCQB: AUHIF) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results from its spring mapping and sampling reconnaissance program at the Company's 100% owned Silver Belle project in Nevada. High grade mineralization is present in at least three mineralized zones that were explored over several kilometers by small historic mines and prospects, with the most important being Phillipsburg, Silver Bell, and Mammoth/Champion.

Fig. 1. Perspective view looking westward of a portion of the Silver Belle Project showing target areas and important strata in the Lower Paleozoic sequence. The light brown band across the upper portion of the figure is a sandstone unit that hosts mineralization at the Silver Bell mine, while the purple rocks are dolomite that hosts the Phillipsburg mineralization.

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Highlights

257 g/t Ag over 0.7 meters at the Pixie mine

192 g/t Ag, >10% Pb, 2.3% Zn and 0.1% Cu over 1 meter at the Phillipsburg mine

189 g/t Ag and 7.4% Zn at the Mammoth mine

The Phillipsburg manto consists of strongly oxidized gossanous replacement of a layer in carbonate rocks along the front of the Diamond Range and is recognized in several small historic mines developed along about 1.5 km of strike. Sampling returned up to 192 g/t Ag, >10% Pb, 2.3% Zn and 0.1% Cu over 1 meter (Table 1).

Fig. 2. Schematic cross section through the Phillipsburg and Silver Bell mines.

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The Silver Bell mineralized zone consists of quartz veins with galena, sphalerite and stibnite with oxide copper minerals along bedding in a sandstone unit east of the Phillipsburg manto. A sample of the dump at the Silver Bell mine yielded as much as 131 g/t Ag, >10% Pb and > 0.1% Sb, and sampling of similar occurrences 5.5 km along strike to the north yielded 257 g/t Ag over 0.7 meters.

A third zone at the Mammoth mine consists of quartz veins in a transverse structure in carbonate rocks structurally between the Phillipsburg manto and the Silver Bell zone. Four samples from the Mammoth vein yielded 142 g/t Ag, 3.2% Pb, 1.9% Zn and 0.2% Cu over about 0.4 meters, with one of the samples reporting Pb >10%.

The Silver Belle project covers about 2,000 acres within the Diamond Mining District located 55 km north of the Eureka district that hosts large carbonate replacement deposits CRD as well as sedimentary rock hosted gold deposits. Mineralization at the Silver Belle Project is similar to that at Eureka. At Silver Belle, mineralization was mined from about 1869 to 1887 and two small smelters were operating. Although no records exist from this period, intermittent production from 1936-1955 is recorded at 851,898 oz Ag, 755,100 lbs Pb, 184,520 lbs Zn. Also a 1937 smelter shipment of 21 tons returned approximately 1,611 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (47 ounces per ton (oz/t)), 34 per cent lead, 9 per cent zinc, 1 per cent copper and 0.3 per cent antimony from underground workings.

Table 1 - Selected Assays from the Silver Belle Project

Sample East North Type Width

m Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % Sb

ppm W

ppm Silver Bell mine 520501 598,578 4,399,977 Dump - - 36.6 0.08 0.29 3.23 236 394 520502 598,578 4,399,977 Dump - - 130.5 0.36 >10 0.20 >1000 - 520504 598,605 4,400,053 Rock chip 1.0 - 82.1 0.08 0.52 0.06 940 - 520505 598,596 4,400,055 Rock chip 1.0 - 136.8 0.13 0.26 0.12 >1000 - Phillipsburg mine 520507 597,826 4,399,886 Rock chip 1.0 - 35.9 0.02 0.28 0.22 21 - 520508 597,825 4,399,895 Rock chip 0.5 - 134.1 0.02 0.49 0.86 10 114 520510 597,825 4,399,871 Rock chip 1.0 - 52.6 0.06 1.94 0.27 43 525 520511 597,817 4,399,833 Rock chip Grab - 80.7 0.33 4.07 - 55 512 520512 - - Chip channel 0.7 - 83.4 0.11 1.81 >10 13 >1000 520513 - - Chip channel 0.5 - 39.4 0.11 3.92 - 23 589 520514 - - Chip channel 0.5 - 81.1 0.09 9.79 - 46 487 Phillipsburg North 520520 - - Chip channel 0.5 - 81.7 0.06 4.79 1.72 32 254 520522 - - Chip channel 0.7 - 31.8 0.03 0.83 1.73 18 450 520523 597,736 4,400,930 Rock chip 1.0 - 192 0.14 >10 2.34 251 630 Phillipsburg South 520546 597,820 4,398,457 Rock chip 0.5 - 129.9 0.85 9.12 1.48 >1000 139 520547 597,781 4,398,775 Dump - - 105.8 0.30 >10 1.67 >1000 198 520550 597,847 4,398,312 Dump - - 127.2 0.37 >10 4.91 155 449 520551 597,972 4,398,841 Rock chip 0.3 - 122.5 0.79 9.10 0.89 >1000 - Mammoth Mine 520541 598,451 4,399,229 Rock chip 0.4 - 189 0.22 0.49 1.36 899 161 520542 598,404 4,399,242 Rock chip 0.3 - 130.4 0.05 4.63 0.59 172 88 520543 598,389 4,399,250 Rock chip 0.5 - 139.3 0.24 0.37 0.08 >1000 - 520544 598,371 4,399,252 Rock chip 0.3 - 128.6 0.33 0.70 7.41 990 846 520545 598,300 4,399,234 Rock chip 0.3 - 122.8 0.02 10.00 0.06 519 - Pixie Mine 520529 597,466 4,404,811 Selected 0.7 - 257 0.60 0.65 0.37 6 246 520531 597,484 4,404,837 Dump - - 142.4 0.05 2.68 1.80 10 215

Coordinates in WGS84, zone 11, by handheld GPS. Bold values highlight higher-grade intercepts (Ag >= 100 g/t, Pb >= 1%, Zn >= 1%, Sb >= 250 ppm, W >= 250 ppm). Gold assays pending. Indicated widths are sample lengths, the true thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown.

The primary purpose of the sampling program was to re-establish and validate historic mineralization -- including silver, antimony, tungsten, lead and zinc -- identified within previous production workings and mine prospect pits as part of a NI 43-101 Technical Report.

Dr. Craig Gibson, QP of the technical report, stated, "The mineralization at Silver Belle is consistent with zoned carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) systems. The presence of anomalous tungsten may indicate proximity to higher-temperature portions of the mineralizing environment. Although no intrusions have been observed to date they are present at Eureka and elsewhere in the region." Dr. Gibson continued "The mineralization at the Project is similar to that described for the CRD mineralization at the large Ruby Hill deposit at Eureka some 55 kilometers southwest of the Silver Belle project. At Silver Belle, large, mineralized targets are present and additional more-detailed exploration work in several areas is warranted in advance of a planned maiden drill program."

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Samples were submitted for gold fire assay and multi-element ICP analysis at Bureau Veritas and Skyline Labs, respectively, both accredited internationally recognized laboratories. Sample preparation and gold fire assays were completed by Bureau Veritas at the Sparks, NV lab; gold assays are pending. Multi-element analyses by Skyline were completed in Tucson by aqua regia digestion and ICP-OES for 31 elements. Control samples consisting of Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blanks were inserted into the sample stream at about 1 per 20 samples, with additional blanks in mineralized zones.

Qualified Person

The exploration program was completed under the direction of Dr. Craig Gibson, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Dr. Gibson is preparing the Technical Report on the Silver Belle project. Information on the Eureka district has not been verified by the QP, and there is no guarantee that similar mineralization will be encountered at Silver Belle. The information on the Eureka district is solely being used as an aid in exploration work.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) is a Canadian mineral resource company dedicated to generating immediate and long-term stakeholder value through strategic asset acquisition. The company specializes in identifying and securing undervalued gold, silver, and copper properties with substantial historical data. By leveraging modern exploration techniques, Advanced Gold aims to systematically upgrade and unlock the economic potential of its core assets, which include the Doyle, Buck Lake, and Muriel-Marr projects in Ontario, and the Silver Belle property in Nevada.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements



This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

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Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.