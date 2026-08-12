Original-Research: GFT TEchnologies SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to GFT TEchnologies SE
Brazil and AI drive solid growth
On August 6, GFT released its H1 financial results and confirmed its guidance for 2026. Revenue growth was stable at 5.0% yoy, exceeding our expectation by 2.3%, driven by strong momentum in Brazil and Colombia as well as growth across all three sectors, with Industry & Others up 14.0% yoy, Insurance 7.0% yoy and Banking 3.0% yoy. AI modernization, core banking projects provided additional support, partly offset by weakness in Germany, the UK and Canada as well as FX headwinds in North America. The EBT margin increased from 4.3% to 5.2%, in line, supported by higher personnel efficiency, utilization, lower office costs and lower capacity adjustments. GFT confirmed its 2026 guidance, in line with our expectations. We increase our target price to EUR 35 (previously EUR 34) and confirm our Buy recommendation.
You can download the research here: GFT_TECHNOLOGIES_SE_20260812
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60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2381626 12.08.2026 CET/CEST
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