Original-Research: Zalando SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Zalando SE
Q2-26: fall in share price exaggerated
With the publication of its H1-26 results, the company revised its revenue outlook for the current year down to the lower end of the guidance range - in line with consensus estimates. We consider yesterday's sell-off to have been excessive, particularly as the average adjusted EBIT remained unchanged. We therefore reaffirm our Buy recommendation with a target price of EUR 34.40.
You can download the research here: ZALANDO20260705
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2377866 05.08.2026 CET/CEST
© 2026 EQS Group