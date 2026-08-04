Original-Research: Nemetschek - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



04.08.2026 / 17:08 CET/CEST

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Nemetschek Company Name: Nemetschek ISIN: DE0006452907 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 04.08.2026 Target price: 98 Last rating change: Analyst: Sebastian Droste

Strong growth, HCSS adds potential

On July 30, 2026, Nemetschek released its Q2 financial results and confirmed its guidance for 2026. Revenues increased by 13.0% yoy to EUR 327.7m (14.5% at cc), exceeding our expectation by 4.0%, driven by strong subscription and SaaS growth, continued momentum in Build and the subscription transition in Design. Weakness in Media and negative FX effects partly offset growth. The EBITDA margin declined from 30.5% to 30.1%, in line, as FX effects and acquisition-related costs were partly offset by operating leverage and a stronger Build contribution. Management confirmed organic revenue growth guidance of 14.0%-15.0% yoy at cc and an EBITDA margin of 32.0%-33.0%. HCSS supports the medium-term growth case, although PPA and integration costs will dilute margins initially. We lower our target price to reflect more conservative long-term growth assumptions and a higher beta. We decrease our target price to EUR 98 (previously EUR 127) and confirm our Buy recommendation.





You can download the research here: NEMETSCHEK_20260804

For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



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Quirin Privatbank AG

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research@quirinprivatbank.de

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



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