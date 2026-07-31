Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



31.07.2026 / 13:13 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Villeroy & Boch AG Company Name: Villeroy & Boch AG ISIN: DE0007657231 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 31.07.2026 Target price: 30.50 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

FY 2026 guidance confirmed



The macroeconomic environment (cautious consumer spending, very low growth in Germany and Europe) remains challenging; against this backdrop, the company has confirmed its guidance for the current financial year. Its Dining & Lifestyle segment demonstrated fundamental strength and resilience. As a result, we confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 30.50 TP.





You can download the research here: VILLEROY20260731

For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



Contact for questions:

Quirin Privatbank AG

Institutionelles Research

Schillerstraße 20

60313 Frankfurt am Main

research@quirinprivatbank.de

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News