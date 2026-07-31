Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Villeroy & Boch AG
FY 2026 guidance confirmed
The macroeconomic environment (cautious consumer spending, very low growth in Germany and Europe) remains challenging; against this backdrop, the company has confirmed its guidance for the current financial year. Its Dining & Lifestyle segment demonstrated fundamental strength and resilience. As a result, we confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 30.50 TP.
You can download the research here: VILLEROY20260731
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2375526 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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