Original-Research: Vossloh AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



14.07.2026 / 10:34 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Vossloh AG Company Name: Vossloh AG ISIN: DE0007667107 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 14.07.2026 Target price: 80 Last rating change: Analyst: Daniel Kukalj, CIIA, CEFA

High volatility in the short term



After Vossloh revised its FY 2026 guidance yesterday (13th July) after the close of trading we maintain our Buy rating with a reduced TP of EUR 80 (86), applied by our ROE/COE valuation approach. Sales are now seen at EUR 1,510-1,610m (prior: EUR 1,560-1,660m, -3% at the midpoint), EBITDA at EUR 195-210m (prior: EUR 215-230m, -9%) and EBIT at EUR 100-110m (prior: EUR 118.5-131m, -16%). The new EBIT range implies a mid-point margin of ~6.7% vs. ~7.7% previously guided and 8.3% reported in FY 2025 - this is primarily a margin cut, not a top-line story. The new guidance still assumes a steep ramp. The new ranges imply H2 sales of ~ EUR 800-900m (+5% to +18% yoy vs. ~EUR 760m) and H2 EBIT of ~EUR 68-78m (margin ~8.0-9.7%), i.e. roughly a doubling of the H1 margin. H1 order intake of EUR 828.5m (+32.8% yoy) implies a book-to-bill of ~1.17x, and the rail-infrastructure order backlog hit a record EUR 1,140.7m (+31.7% yoy.) The company was able to increase its TTM sales by 16.9% yoy or 2.3% qoq. TTM order intake was 31.5% yoy and 8.4% qoq higher, the TTM book-to-bill ratio hit with 1.11x levels as seen in 2024. We expect the share price to experience high volatility in the short term; once the situation has stabilised, the medium- to long-term outlook should come into focus and the valuation trend should return to positive.





You can download the research here: VOSSLOH_AG_20260714

For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



Contact for questions:

Quirin Privatbank AG

Institutionelles Research

Schillerstraße 20

60313 Frankfurt am Main

research@quirinprivatbank.de

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News