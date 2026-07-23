Original-Research: MBB SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



23.07.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to MBB SE Company Name: MBB SE ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 23.07.2026 Target price: 245.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

Increase of FY 2026 adj. EBITDA



According to preliminary figures, MBB had a strong Q2 in the current business, particularly in terms of the increase in EBITDA. As a result, the company increased its expectations for adj. EBITDA in FY 2026. Therefore, we have increased our estimates and confirm our Buy recommendation with a new EUR 245.00 (EUR 232.20) TP, based on a sum-of-the-parts approach.





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