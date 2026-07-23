Original-Research: MBB SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to MBB SE
Increase of FY 2026 adj. EBITDA
According to preliminary figures, MBB had a strong Q2 in the current business, particularly in terms of the increase in EBITDA. As a result, the company increased its expectations for adj. EBITDA in FY 2026. Therefore, we have increased our estimates and confirm our Buy recommendation with a new EUR 245.00 (EUR 232.20) TP, based on a sum-of-the-parts approach.
You can download the research here: MBB20260723k
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2370624 23.07.2026 CET/CEST
© 2026 EQS Group