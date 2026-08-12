DaVita Community Care Report 2025: Creating a Culture of Belonging for All

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Working Together, Working for Better

At DaVita, people are the foundation of our community and the driving force behind our pursuit of a healthier tomorrow for all. Rooted in our identity as a community first and a company second, we foster an environment where every teammate can thrive, feel supported and contribute meaningfully. Our culture is built on shared purpose, meaningful connection, authentic belonging and professional growth that inspires individuals to bring their best selves to work every day.

External Recognition as an Employer of Choice

FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies 1

USA Today Top Workplaces

Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces in Health Care

WorldBlu Certified Freedom-Centered Organization

Creating a Culture of Belonging for All

Our culture of belonging reflects how we hire, train, manage and develop our teams.

We offer every new teammate our Basics of Belonging course, and every member of our team - from front-line care to executive leadership - is encouraged to pursue our robust suite of ongoing belonging education.

According to our most recent survey, 85% of teammates report that they feel like they belong at DaVita, and 83% report that their manager successfully creates a sense of belonging.

Belonging consistently emerges as a key driver of engagement for our teammates. Our strong belonging scores helped drive a teammate engagement score of 85% in 2025, which ranks among the best in our industry and in U.S. companies overall.

A cherished DaVita program, our annual Week of Belonging, offers all teammates an opportunity to engage with intentional activities that cultivate and amplify belonging.

Our Teammate Resource Groups, open to all, continue to support teammate connection and belonging within our clinics and business offices.

We promote multiple forums for teammates to have their voice heard - from informal conversations with leaders to planned events like Town Halls and company-wide calls to our bi-annual engagement survey.

Our Belonging Behaviors

Creating Trust and Safety

Respecting and Valuing Others

Providing Consistent Support

Commitments in Action

Redwoods Campus Recruiting

A DaVita tradition since 2005, our Redwoods program is just one example of our commitment to cultivating leadership from within. Far more than standard campus recruiting, our Redwoods team works directly with campus organizations supporting students with business interest in healthcare and general management to recruit select cohorts of high-potential students, including women, students of color and military veterans. The program supports all participants with a dedicated mentor and a full two years of specific and structured leadership training.

DaVita Redwoods is proud to partner with a broad range of public and private institutions to open a unique door to professional growth.

Representation at Every Level

We're proud to have strong representation for all by hiring the most qualified talent. We meet or exceed 68% of EEO-1 benchmarks across our full teammate population as of December 31, 2025. Highlights of this reporting period include:

Fostering Diverse Perspectives in Leadership

We are committed to hiring the most qualified individuals and ensuring our programs and practices open doors for growth, opportunity and long-term success at DaVita for all teammates. We believe that diverse perspectives strengthen our leadership and enhance our ability to serve our patients, teammates and communities. We engage a broad range of high-potential candidates through our recruiting process, and we provide all teammates a variety of training opportunities to develop the skills needed to move into leadership roles.

Read more in DaVita's 2025 Community Care Report

[1] From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune Magazine and Fortune Media (USA) Corporation are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, DaVita.

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SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/davita-community-care-report-2025-creating-a-culture-of-belonging-for-1206487