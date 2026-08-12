Le Petit Nice Inc: Former Johnson & Johnson U.S. Consumer Products President, Thinkbaby Founder, The Honest Company Co-founder Join The Nice Company Advisory Team

The team brings together deep experience across global CPG, entrepreneurship and brand building to support the company's next stage of growth as it builds a global platform for premium household essentials

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / The Nice Company today announced the formation of its Advisory Team. The team includes Kevin Brodwick, founder of Thinkbaby; Guy Berechit, former President of Johnson & Johnson's U.S. Consumer Products Company; and Christopher Gavigan, co-founder of The Honest Company and Prima.

The announcement comes as The Nice Company continues to expand its retail presence across Canada and the United States. Its facial tissues and personal care wipes are now available in more than 600 retail locations, including Whole Foods Market Canada, Loblaws, Bristol Farms, Mother's Market & Kitchen and Lassen's Natural Foods. The company is also preparing to launch Nice Nose tissue and Nice Bum flushable wipes in newly redesigned packaging.

Founded three years ago by Cisy Liu and Oscar Wang, The Nice Company is reimagining overlooked everyday categories around comfort, care and thoughtful design.

"We founded The Nice Company on a simple belief: the products people use every day should bring more comfort and care into their lives," said Liu and Wang, co-founders of The Nice Company. "Many of these categories have gone largely unchanged for decades, and we see a meaningful opportunity to reimagine them around what consumers truly need. Our growth shows that this idea resonates. With the support of this Advisory Team, we can bring that same approach to more products and build an enduring global platform for thoughtful everyday essentials."

Liu and Wang met Brodwick through SKU, a CPG accelerator in Austin. He became an early supporter of the company's broader vision and helped bring the Advisory Team together.

Brodwick built Thinkbaby and Thinksport into globally recognized better-for-you brands before launching ATOMICO, an education-forward beverage company.

"It was clear from the moment I began working with Oscar and Cisy that what they were building had serious potential from both a product and brand perspective," said Brodwick. "Consumers today want functional benefits from the products they use in their daily lives, and they also want authentic relationships with the companies they purchase from. When thinking about who would make up the Dream Team for The Nice Company, the equation really wasn't rocket science. Guy Berechit and Christopher Gavigan bring tremendous experience, creativity and personalities that align directly with the company's name and ethos."

Berechit brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the CPG industry across Johnson & Johnson and GSK.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Nice Company Team, the founders, Cisy and Oscar are doing some innovative work to help drive growth in mature categories that really haven't seen meaningful innovation in decades. I look forward to supporting the Nice Co Team!" said Berechit.

Gavigan is the co-founder of The Honest Company and a purpose-driven entrepreneur and brand builder with more than three decades of experience across human health, consumer products and culture.

"I've always believed the most enduring brands are built around simple human truths, and few are more universal or needed today than kindness. The Nice Co. has the opportunity to turn that belief into products, experiences, and a community that bring more solution-based satisfaction, best-in-class performance, and humanity into everyday life. I'm excited to join the Advisory Team and help build a company where doing good and building something culturally meaningful are one and the same." said Gavigan.

With its retail footprint growing and redesigned core packaging nearing launch, The Nice Company is preparing to bring its comfort-and-care approach to household essentials across every room in the home.

About The Nice Company

The Nice Company is a consumer products company rethinking everyday household essentials through comfort, care and thoughtful design. Founded by Cisy Liu and Oscar Wang, the company began with facial tissue and personal care wipes and is building a broader portfolio designed for every room in the home. Its products are sold across Canada and the United States.

Media Contact:

Oscar Wang

The Nice Company

oscar@nicecompany.co

Website: www.nicecompany.co

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SOURCE: Le Petit Nice Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/former-johnson-and-johnson-u.s.-consumer-products-president-thinkbaby-1206527