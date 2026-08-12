Haypp Group AB: Interim report Q2: Winning consumers in increasingly favorable market conditions

April - June 2026

Net sales increased by 28 per cent to SEK 1,176.7mn (921.5). Organic growth amounted to 27 per cent.

45 per cent nicotine pouch volume growth during the quarter.

Gross profit increased by 29 per cent to SEK 229.2mn (177.3), corresponding to a gross margin of 19.5 per cent (19.2).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 45.7mn (42.4), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 3.9 per cent (4.6).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 55.4mn (60.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.7 per cent (6.5).

EBIT amounted to SEK 9.0mn (10.4), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 0.8 per cent (1.1).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 28.6mn (38.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 2.4 per cent (4.2).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 0.0mn (8.6).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.00 (0.28) before dilution and SEK 0.00 (0.28) after dilution.

Number of orders increased to 1,445 thousand (1,170) with an average order value of SEK 717 (701).

Active consumers were 667 thousand (536) during the quarter.

"Haypp Group delivered another strong quarter, with new all-time highs including 28 per cent topline year-over-year growth, a gross margin of 19.5 per cent and 667 thousand active consumers. Nicotine pouches accounted for 71% of Group volume, with NP volume up 45 per cent over Q2 2025. Our deliberate investments in personnel and marketing in the US and UK continue to deliver positive results, with volumes in both markets more than doubling year-over-year. We believe the company remains solidly on track to deliver its 2028 targets in revenue and profitability", noted Haypp Group's CEO Gavin O'Dowd.

The full Q2 2026 report is attached to this press release and is available on the company's website: hayppgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Haypp Group will hold a webcast of its conference call in English at 18:00 CEST today. Haypp Group will be represented by President and CEO Gavin O'Dowd and CFO Peter Deli, who will present the interim report and answer questions.

Link to access the webcast:

https://events.inderes.com/haypp-group/q2-report-2026

Link to access the teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/haypp-group/q2-report-2026/dial-in

For more information and contact:

Markus Lindblad

Head of External Affairs

+46 (0) 708153983

markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com



Erik Bloomquist, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 768856483

erik.bloomquist@hayppgroup.com



FNCA Sweden AB

Certified Advisor

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is the leading e-commerce retailer selling reduced-risk nicotine products, primarily nicotine pouches. The company is at the intersection of two trends, the rapid transition toward lower risk nicotine and the shift to online purchases. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in five countries in Europe, the USA and Saudi Arabia. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Haypp.com/se and Nicokick.com.



This information is information that Haypp Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-12 17:30 CEST.

Image Attachments

Haypp Group 2026 Report Q2 IMG EN