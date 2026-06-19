Giving mice a chemically induced epileptic condition and then adding nicotine does not prove that nicotine causes or worsens seizures, according to Haypp Group'srecently published criticism of a laboratory study on nicotine pouches.

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The animal experiment used kainic acid, a well-known compound that is deliberately used to trigger seizures in mice. Before seizures were induced, researchers exposed them to nicotine pouches or cannabidiol (CBD), reporting changes in seizure severity and brain-related biomarkers.

But a scientific comment published in Nicotine Tobacco Research argues the findings are overstated and risk misleading the public if taken out of context.

Kainic acid itself causes strong inflammation and significant changes in brain activity, indicating that the animals are already in a highly abnormal neurological state. That makes it extremely difficult to determine what is driving any observed effects: the seizure-inducing chemical, nicotine, or their interaction.

Without proper control groups, such as animals exposed to nicotine alone or CBD alone, it is not possible to separate out the specific role of each substance.

The problem is not unique to nicotine. Caffeine, for example, has been shown in animal seizure models to sometimes appear to worsen seizure activity, depending on dose and experimental conditions, even though that does not translate into evidence of harm in humans from drinking caffeine-containing drinks like coffee.

Dr. Lindsay Reese, Senior Content Manager, External Affairs at the Haypp Group (parent company of Nicokick.com and Northerner.com), who authored the critique, argues that this is a broader issue in preclinical neuroscience: when experiments are built on already destabilized biological systems, almost any compound can appear to shift outcomes in either direction.

The concern, she says, is what happens next-when complex, highly technical findings are simplified outside the laboratory.

According to the comment, the nicotine study suffers from unclear dosing methods, a lack of verification of actual nicotine exposure in animals, and insufficient experimental controls to support strong conclusions about nicotine pouch harm.

This is yet another example of how poorly designed or poorly interpreted animal studies can be used to generate alarmist narratives in the media, even when the underlying science does not justify the claims.

The result is a cycle in which uncertain laboratory findings are transformed into confident-sounding headlines that often leave the public with a distorted view of risk far removed from the actual evidence base.

ABOUT NICOTINE TOBACCO RESEARCH

Nicotine Tobacco Research is the official journal of the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco and is published by Oxford University Press. The journal provides a forum for empirical findings, critical reviews, and scholarly debate on all aspects of nicotine and tobacco research.

About Haypp Group

Haypp Group is leading the global shift from smoking to oral nicotine products. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active across six countries in Europe and the USA. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites in the U.S. are: Nicokick.com and Northerner.com.

DISCLOSURE

The author declares their competing interests and affiliations in the published Letter to the Editor. The commentary does not present new experimental data.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Megan Hanson, Avaans Media

haypp@avaansmedia.com