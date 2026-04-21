Haypp Group AB: Haypp Group Updates Segment Reporting Following Organizational Changes

Haypp Group today announces a change in its segment reporting structure, effective from January 1, 2026 reflecting the evolution of the company's internal organization and operating model. This change builds on practices already established in markets such as the United States, where an autonomous approach was successfully implemented.

Consequently, the Emerging segment will no longer be reported as a separate segment to align external reporting with the Group's updated internal management structure and strategic priorities.

In 2025, Haypp Group reported three operating segments: Core, Growth, and Emerging. The Emerging segment comprised vape and heat-not-burn (HNB) products across all geographies. As of 2026, Haypp Group's new organizational structure reflects a shift toward increased market autonomy so responsibility for vape and HNB products has been transferred to local market teams.



As a result:

Vape operations in Sweden will be incorporated into the Core segment

Vape and HNB operations in Germany will be incorporated into the Growth segment



The updated segment reporting does not affect Haypp Group's historical financial performance, cash flow, or overall financial position. Figures provided in Table 1 below show the revised Core and Growth segments by quarter for 2024 and 2025 to aid analysis of the Group's performance.



Table 1

SEK mn Q1 24 Q2 24 Q3 24 Q4 24 Q1 25 Q2 25 Q3 25 Q4 25 Net sales















Core 631.9 660.4 661.7 703.0 707.6 698.0 699.5 756.4 Growth 245.7 282.5 282.6 212.2 215.6 223.5 252.6 295.8 Group 877.5 942.8 944.2 915.2 923.2 921.5 952.1 1052.2

















EBITDA















Core 52.8 55.6 58.0 59.6 72.9 65.9 64.6 70.4 Growth -6.0 -4.0 -6.9 -2.8 -4.9 -5.6 -11.6 -13.1 Group 46.8 51.5 50.8 56.7 68.1 60.3 53.0 57.3

















EBITDA margin, %















Core 8.4 8.4 8.8 8.5 10.3 9.4 9.2 9.3 Growth -2.4 -1.4 -2.4 -1.3 -2.3 -2.6 -4.6 -4.4 Group 5.3 5.5 5.4 6.2 7.4 6.5 5.6 5.4

















Active consumers, thousand















Core 416 414 430 452 438 412 428 449 Growth 133 178 188 119 115 124 147 181 Group 548 591 618 571 553 536 574 630

Note: Segments may not sum to Group due to rounding.

For more information please contact:

Markus Lindblad

Head of External Affairs

+46(0)708153983

markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com

Erik Bloomquist

CFA, Head of Investor Relations

+44(0)7525421916

erik.bloomquist@hayppgroup.com

FNCA Sweden AB

Certified Advisor

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is the leading e-commerce retailer selling reduced-risk nicotine products, primarily nicotine pouches. The company is at the intersection of two trends, the rapid transition toward lower risk nicotine and the shift to online purchases. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in six countries in Europe and the USA. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Snusbolaget.se and Northerner.com.

