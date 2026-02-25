Haypp Group AB: Haypp releases new guidance on proportionate regulation of nicotine pouches, helping the UK towards a smoke-free future

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online nicotine product retailer Haypp is leading the global transition from smoking to reduced risk alternatives. With its origins in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its market leading position and regulatory expertise to serve over 1.1 million customers globally and champion responsible retailing.

With new regulation on pouches imminent in the UK due to the implementation of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, Haypp is campaigning for an upper strength limit on nicotine pouches, helping to protect consumers while enabling them to reach their smoke-free goals.

As the UK considers how nicotine pouches should be regulated, Dr Marina Murphy, Senior Director of Scientific Affairs at Haypp , explains why setting an appropriate nicotine strength limit is key to ensuring the products can play an effective role in harm reduction.

What are nicotine pouches?

Nicotine pouches are small pouches placed between the lip and the gum, delivering nicotine without combustion. This format greatly reduces exposure to toxicants compared with cigarettes. In Sweden, snus and nicotine pouches have been key to achieving smoke-free status. They could play a similar role in the UK if regulated proportionately.

Why is it important to regulate the amount of nicotine in a pouch?

Proportionate regulation balances public health goals with consumer choice. A legal maximum of 20mg nicotine per pouch ensures adult smokers have access to a viable alternative to cigarettes, while limiting the risks associated with ultra-strength products.

Why is 20mg the recommended limit for nicotine pouch strength?

This provides a nicotine experience comparable to a cigarette without exposing consumers to unnecessarily high levels of nicotine. This level of nicotine is sufficient to make a pouch a viable alternative to a cigarette and so encourage smokers to switch to a lower risk product. Some products available on the UK market have up to 150mg nicotine per pouch, which experts have deemed unnecessarily strong. Haypp has voluntarily set an upper limit of 20mg per pouch on its ecommerce platforms. It does not sell any products with nicotine levels stronger than 20mg.

What does science say about nicotine strength?

A 20mg maximum is sufficient to support smokers moving away from cigarettes. This level aligns with Swedish and British industry standards for nicotine pouches. 20mg sets a clear, understandable upper limit for consumers and retailers to recognise and adhere to the standard.

What should the UK government do?

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill gives the government the authority to regulate the nicotine content in pouches. Setting a 20mg limit per pouch will ensure an effective smoke-free alternative to cigarettes is available to adult smokers while protecting the public from ultra-strength products.

